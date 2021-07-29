Triallist to feature for Gosport Borough after unsuccessful bid to earn deals at professional clubs - and Shaun Gale to get first look at potential loan goalkeeper at Hawks

Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale. Picture: Tom Phillips

The Boro boss is still looking to bolster his squad ahead of the Southern League Premier South season.

Gale will cast his eye over a player released from a professional club earlier this summer who had been training with the club earlier in pre-season.

The prospect is available again following trial stints trying to earn deals with professional teams and he is in line to feature for Gosport in Saturday's friendly at National League South neighbours Hawks.

Gale is also hoping to give game time to a goalkeeper he is looking to tie down to a season-long loan deal in Boro’s Westleigh Park friendly.

And the Boro boss, who spent 20 years at Hawks as a player, assistant manager and boss, could have a look at an unattached centre-forward as well.

Gale said: ‘There might be a couple more triallists in for me to have a look at (at Hawks), we’re still looking, I still want another centre-forward and I still want another central midfield player.

‘I think there’s definitely one confirmed (triallist to play at Havant), he’s been on trial with a couple of pro clubs, but he’s coming back in and I like him.

‘He’ll be involved and possible another centre-forward. He’s a young lad who’s been released by a pro club.

‘I’ve got a goalkeeper in with me, I’m going to bring another goalie is as well, he’ll probably play some part on Saturday.

‘Ellis has done well, it’s not taking anything away from him, but we need two goalkeepers - it’s as simple as that.'

Gosport's friendly at Hawks starts a busy few days of friendly action for the Privett Park side.

They play host to division lower Southern League South Division Lymington Town on Monday before League Two Forest Green bring an XI to Privett Park for a pre-season fixture on Tuesday evening.

Gale will use the matches to utilise his first team squad and several under-23 and under-18 players.

Meanwhile, Gosport are expected to unveil former Chelsea assistant manager and Pompey boss Graham Rix as first team coach.