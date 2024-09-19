Flashback - Barry Campbell presents the Portsmouth Dockyard League's John Sugden Cup to Co-Op Dragons' Robert Crook after his side's victory over Star Electrical at Moneyfields FC in 2011. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Portsmouth grassroots football lost a true local legend this week with the passing of Barry Campbell.

He was a man whose vast contributions to the city’s parks football will be remembered for years to come.

For decades, Barry was a familiar face on local pitches, first as a passionate player, then manager, secretary and as a selfless supporter of multiple local teams.

His involvement went beyond the game itself. Barry was the heartbeat of several clubs including Nalgo, Co-Op Dragons (formerly George & Dragon) and FFC.

Barry became a symbol of grassroots football at its finest, resulting in recognition from the Hampshire FA who awarded him a merit medal for his years of service to the local game.

Whether it was a rainy Sunday morning or a packed-out local cup final, Barry’s enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and his love for parks football never dimmed.

More than just a sportsman, Barry was known for his warmth, generosity, and his meticulous match book keeping. Hel was dedicated to fostering camaraderie among teammates and rivals alike.

Prior to his clubs’ big games and cup finals, his changing room performances of Elvis' 'The Wonder of You' became the stuff of legend.

Football needs people like Barry Campbell. His name will continue to echo through the changing rooms and across the pitches to which he gave so much of his time. Rest in peace, Barry — a true legend, on and off the field.