Two Moneyfields teams set for Portsmouth Senior Cup action on the same evening

He hasn’t much choice, to be honest, with Moneys reserve team also in action in the same competition - at Fareham Town Reserves - on the same night!

Both teams are engaged in second round action on Wednesday evening, with the first team travelling the short distance to HMS Temeraire for what will be their 19th successive away game in 2022/23.

Striker Steve Hutchings is working while centre half Jack Lee will be rested as Moneys - PSC winners in 2018/19 and 2019/20 - attempt to reach the quarter finals.

Moneyfields celebrate beating Baffins on penalties to win the Portsmouth Senior Cup in May 2021 (the delayed final of the 2019/20 tournament). Picture by Chris Moorhouse.

Lee is given the evening off with one eye on Saturday’s Wessex Premier trip to Brockenhurst, where central defensive colleague Tom Cain is suspended after picking up his fifth caution of the season at Fareham last weekend.

Midfielder Harry Sargeant is unavailable for both the Royal Navy and Brock fixtures.

Dual signed Chichester City full-back Eric-Georges Dellaud should be available again for the PSC after missing the last few games through injury.

‘It’s an important competition and my team selection will reflect that,’ said Turnbull.

Last season Moneys reserves - under boss Lee Mould - went close to winning the Hampshire Premier League title.

This season, a very young side are struggling, currently fourth bottom with two wins from 12 matches.

Simon Hayes and Robbie Fowler started the season as joint-bosses, but the latter left a few weeks into the campaign.

Turnbull decided to field virtually a first team in a HPL game against Denmead in a midweek fixture at Petersfield School in September.

The starting XI that night included Dylan Kramer, Jack Chandler, Josh Hazell, Corey Heath, Chad Cornwell, Callum Glen, Sargeant, James Franklyn, Dec Seiden and Hutchings. But Denmead, boosted by a Ryan Chandler hat-trick, romped to a 4-1 victory.

‘If the reserves provide two players for the first team squad this season and end up fighting a relegation battle, that’s a success for me,’ said Turnbull.

‘We’re giving under-18s experience (of men’s football) and helping their development - that’s the success criteria.

‘We’re on track for that - we gave Morgan Wyatt his debut at Fareham last weekend and we had two 16-year-olds (Dylan Sadler and Kieron Jenkins) come on at Paulsgrove (in the Russell Cotes Cup).’

Looking ahead to the weekend, Turnbull is keen to see the trip to Brock survive this week’s heavy showers. If it’s off, that means Cain must serve his one-game ban for next Tuesday’s long haul to Shaftesbury.

At present, Meon Milton are the only club through to the PSC quarter-finals.

In other second round ties, Baffins Milton Rovers host Fleetlands on November 15, with Rovers reserves travelling to face Fareham’s first team at Cams Alders next Tuesday.

US Portsmouth reserves host Horndean on November 9 while AFC Portchester welcome Hampshire Premier Leaguers Harvest on November 22.