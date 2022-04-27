Two red cards as Gosport Borough end Moneyfields’ dream of Portsmouth Senior Cup final hat-trick

Dan Wooden’s first-half double was followed by Aston Leigh’s penalty and Luke Hallett’s late header as Boro recorded a 4-1 win over two tiers lower Moneys at Baffins Milton Rovers FC’s PMC Stadium.

Striker Steve Hutchings’ penalty had briefly brought Moneyfields - who were aiming for their third successive PSC win - back to 3-1 as referee Jordan McRitchie awarded two spot-kicks.

The official also brandished two red cards, with Moneys midfielder Callum Glen dismissed in the first-half. Boro substitute Billie Busari was then given his marching orders just minutes after coming ont in the final 25 minutes.

Referee Jordan McRitchie shows Moneyfields' Callum Glen (8) a first half red card. Picture by Tom Phillips

Ellis Grant parried Jordan Pile’s curling free-kick into the path of Tom Cain, who fired into the side-netting as Moneyfields provided an early scare inside two minutes.

But Boro played some brilliant passing football after that to take control of the contest.

A fine move saw Leigh, Bradley Tarbuck and Harry Kavanagh all involved, with the latter’s cross finding Matt Paterson who squared for Wooden to tap Gosport ahead after 22 minutes.

Leigh had involvement in the second goal, superbly taking the ball down, jinking his way past a couple of players, then his superb dinked pass found Wooden and he fired into the bottom corner four minutes later.

Gosport sub Billie Busari is shown a red card for retaliation. Picture by Tom Phillips

Moneys’ task was made even tougher when Glen was shown a straight red for what appeared to be dissent eight minutes before the break.

When Leigh dispatched a 55th minute penalty - after his free-kick had struck Joe Briggs’ arm - it looked as though Moneys could be in for a long night.

But they were handed a lifeline - and a spot-kick of their own - after Hutchings had received a slight nudge from Hallett in the area on 62 minutes. The skipper sent goalkeeper Ellis Grant the wrong way to give Moneyfields some hope of an unlikely comeback.

Busari, introduced off the bench on 65 minutes, was heading back off the field just five minutes later having been shown a straight red card following an off-the-ball coming together with Corey Heath which he retaliated to.

Moneyfields protest after Callum Glen was sent off in the first half Picture: Neil Marshall

Yet Boro would retain possession and nullify any possible fightback, with Hallett heading home Rory Williams’ deep corner at the back post to wrap up the victory on 76 minutes.

It was Gosport’s seventh PSC success - four more than any other club have managed since the tournament began in the late 1980s.

Steve Hutchings tries to close down Gosport keeper Ellis Grant. Picture: Neil Marshall

Moneyfields' Joe Briggs and Gosport's Matt Briggs. Picture: Neil Marshall

Gosport Borough celebrate after winning the Portsmouth FA Senior Cup. Picture: Neil Marshall

Callum Glen is sent off for dissent. Picture: Neil Marshall

Moneyfields' Callum Glen makes a pass prior to his first half dismissal. Picture: Neil Marshall

Gosport Borough's Dan Wooden fails to get on the end of a cross Picture: Neil Marshall

Moneyfields' Steve Hutchings, right, protests his innocence. Picture by Tom Phillips