University staff and students raise almost £12,000 at Fratton Park charity football match

The University of Portsmouth’s Charity Football Match returned to Fratton Park on Friday (9 May), raising close to £12,000 for two local charities.

In its sixth year, the match welcomed over 500 spectators to the historic home of Portsmouth Football Club, to watch University staff and students go head to head.

This year marked a milestone for the University, as the match was played as a mixed-gender game - with both male and female players on both sides - a first in the event’s history. Backed and approved by the FA as part of a growing effort to trial and promote inclusive formats, the mixed match was a powerful demonstration of football’s ability to unite and inspire.

The game ended with a final score of 5-2, giving bragging rights to the staff. Students had won three of the five previous matches, leaving staff with a score to settle.

Paul Tilley, the University’s Director of Sport and Recreation, said: “We’re so proud of how this year’s event turned out. Not only did we raise a fantastic amount for two incredible charities, but we also made history with our first-ever mixed staff and student game. The atmosphere at Fratton Park was incredible – a true celebration of sport, community, and inclusivity.”

Funds raised will support the ongoing work of Pompey in the Community (PitC), which uses sport to engage and uplift people of all ages, and the Portsmouth Futures Fund, which provides life-changing financial support to students in need. For more about the charities or to donate, visit sport.port.ac.uk.

Jodie Anthony​, Head of Marketing, Fundraising and Commercial Partners at Pompey in the Community, said: “A huge thank you to the University of Portsmouth for supporting Pompey in the Community through the Student vs Staff charity match. This event is a shining example of how the partnership with Portsmouth Football Club really does support the community, coming together to involve, educate, and inspire our communities. The funds raised will help break down barriers and create opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds, using the power of football to make a lasting difference.”

The match was organised by the University’s Sport and Recreation team at Ravelin Sports Centre, with support from Portsmouth Football Club (PFC) as part of a partnership that continues to offer unique opportunities for student engagement and development. Students were encouraged to volunteer at the event, providing practical skills and gaining work experience at a Championship football ground. Students operated the cameras that were used to show the game on the big screen, using the PA for key messages as well as taking pitch-side photography and promoting on social media.

The staff team was led by Head of Sport Carl Athersuch, while the student team was captained by Team UOP Executive Raising and Giving Officer Ben Green and Performance Officer Ben Heyes.

Speaking after the game, Ben Heyes said: “What an event. Personally, this was one for the bucket list, and I believe everyone who played today had the same feeling of ‘we’ve done it’.

“I wish I could say I’m unhappy about the scoreline, but I’m not. Everyone put 100 per cent effort into the build-up of the match, leading to over £10,000 being raised. Everyone played with their heart on their sleeve and gave one of the most entertaining matches I’ve been a part of. Amazing work from the Sport and Recreation Department for organising this big scale event in such little time, thank you.”

This fundraising achievement is the latest in an impressive run for co-student manager Ben Green, since joining the University in 2022. He explained: “I’ve had plenty of opportunities to raise money for good causes in the last few years, first as the Raising and Giving secretary of the squash club then as the Team UoP RAG Executive. “I’ve had the privilege of supporting clubs across the University to run campaigns like Movember, Yellow Week for Sophie’s Legacy, and Red Week for the British Heart Foundation. To have collectively raised over £100,000 since 2022 is something I never imagined when I began, and it’s a true testament to the passion and creativity of our student community. Now, as I move on from Portsmouth, I’m excited to see how the next generation will take the baton and push the role even further.”

Student player, Mia Adaway, also took part in Portsmouth in the Community’s football pathway starting out at the Girls Development programme, then progressing into the post 16-19 Education programme. The BTEC course enabled her to continue her academic studies while training and competing in a professional football environment. She developed her practical football abilities preparing her to play at the highest possible level. Mia left Pompey in the Community with a Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport.

Jo Fairwood, Research Culture Coordinator at the University, played for the staff team. Speaking after the game, she said: “The atmosphere was electric and I’m so excited to have had the chance to play at Fratton Park. Whilst the game is obviously the main event, the build up to it over the past four weeks has also been such a big part of it. We’ve been training one to two times a week and getting to know each other which is an important thing to create a tight squad.

“Playing with the guys has been great but to also play with four other fantastic women and to play against five women from the student team has been incredible. They are a credit to the UoP student community and they should all be so proud of themselves.”

The University of Portsmouth has a strong relationship with Portsmouth Football Club (PFC), serving as the club's Main Club Partner since the 2018/19 season.

This includes offering a partnership scholarship that financially supports a local student each year for three years of their degree.

Expanding its commitment to the football industry, the University has also partnered with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to support the PFA Business School in awarding postgraduate diplomas and certificates. The University also supports a number of Premier League football officials from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) through physiotherapy and strength and conditioning at Ravelin Sports Centre.

1 . Contributed Staff team player Jo Fairwood celebrating after the win at Fratton Park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed (L-R) Alex Ward, Mia Adaway, and Jake Alford at Fratton Park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Staff and student players at Fratton Park. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales