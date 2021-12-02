US Portsmouth gain morale boost ahead of tricky trip to high-flying Brockenhurst by setting up Gosport Borough Portsmouth Senior Cup tie

Tom Jeffes netted twice in US Portsmouth's cup triumph at Moneyfields Reserves. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 310821-19)

USP set up a last-eight meeting with Southern League side Gosport Borough after running out 4-1 winners in a second round tie with Moneyfields Reserves at Dover Road last night.

Player-assistant manager Tom Jeffes struck twice while Dale Mason and Tom Dinsmore netted their first US Portsmouth goals to wrap up the cup victory.

Grice is under no illusions how much of a step up in opposition Brockehurst will provide when they make the league trip to Dorset this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, on the back of three successive defeats in all competitions, the USP boss will take his troops to face Pat McManus' high-flying side at least buoyed from progressing in the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Grice said: ‘The game is going to be completely different (at Brockenhurst) to what we were facing (against Moneyfields Reserves).

‘We’ll need to have that tempo, play with a high press and stuff like that.

‘They’re extremely dangerous and I often speak to Pat (McManus; Brockenhurst manager). I think what he’s got what he potentially hasn’t had the past few season is players who are coming of age.

‘No-one is expecting us to win this game - I hate the saying because most of the managers have used it this season - but it genuinely is a free-hit.’

New signing Simon Woods remains a doubt to recover from a back injury picked up on his USP debut last weekend to feature against Brockenhurst.