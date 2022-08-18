US Portsmouth go in search of FA Cup history this weekend
US Portsmouth go in search of a piece of FA Cup history this weekend.
In five previous campaigns, they have never progressed beyond the preliminary qualifying round.
But a second away win of 2022/23 at Laverstock & Ford this weekend would see US reach that stage - and a chance to play a Southern League Premier South club such as Gosport Borough.
An own goal gave US victory at Welton Rovers a fortnight ago, a tie in which both Brodie Spencer and Brandon Jewell were sent off.
Most Popular
-
1
LATEST: Development over future of Portsmouth defender linked with Hull City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient this summer
-
2
LATEST: The future of Portsmouth international starlet becomes clear with offers tabled for exit
-
3
BREAKING: Portsmouth eye ex-Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur pair as they weigh up plundering League One rivals
-
4
Portsmouth-born Mason Mount gets rare midweek night off from Chelsea duty to cheer on boyhood heroes against Cambridge United at Fratton Park
-
5
‘Fratton Park the crowd are on you - we have to be ready for war’: Joey Barton’s message to Bristol Rovers ahead of Portsmouth test
Spencer remains suspended for this weekend’s trip to Wiltshire, as is full-back Josh Stream who was dismissed in last Saturday’s 2-2 league draw at Hythe.
Centre half Sam Emeney is back in contention, though, after missing the Hythe game while John Cass is expected to replace Stream at left-back.
Emeney featured in a midweek friendly with Wessex 1 outfit Fleetlands, who triumphed 3-1 on the artificial surface at HMS Temeraire.
Read More
US boss Fraser Quirke took the chance to field trialists, ‘a few youngsters being championed by the reserve manager and players who haven’t had the first team minutes they might have hoped for.
‘It was a really useful exercise, the result was secondary.’
As a result, Quirke will be dual signing two Chichester City youngsters, midfield pair Peter Hodgkins and Joe Moore.
Hodgkins played for the Baffins Under-18 side that won last season’s Hampshire Development East title, while Moore was at Horndean Under-18s last term.
Apart from Emeney, the only other US player involved against Fleetlands who will travel to Laverstock is goalkeeper Charlie Shepherd.
‘Laverstock is always a challenging place to go, it’s a big wide pitch that allows you to play. If you’re not 100 per cent at it, it can catch you out.
‘I’m sure they will be looking to put down a marker. They will be a difficult challenge but one we are more than capable of meeting and overcoming.’