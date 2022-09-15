US Portsmouth manager's goalscoring ultimatum to squad: You can’t keep relying on Simon Woods!

US suffered a 3-0 midweek Hampshire Senior Cup loss at Portsea Island neighbours Baffins Milton Rovers.

It was the club’s third successive game without a goal, and they have only netted three times in their last six competitive fixtures.

All three of those goals (one of which was a penalty) were scored by Woods, a regular Wessex League marksman for over a decade with AFC Portchester and Fareham Town.

Simon Woods is the only US player to have scored in the club's last six league and cup games.

In all this season, US have only netted eight goals in nine league and cup games. Of those, Woods has scored five with Dan Sibley - at Pagham on the opening day - and Kelvin Mathie hitting the target once.

US’ only other goal was an own goal in an FA Cup win at Welton Rovers.

It is not a new problem - last season only Joe Johnson (11) and Cameron Quirke (7) netted more than five times, and Johnson is now at Baffins.

US face two home league games in four days - against Hamble and Cowes - without striker Brandon Jewell, who starts a four-match ban for his second dismissal of 2022/23 against Fareham last week.

Regarding the lack of goals, Quirke said: ‘It is a little bit of a concern, where are the goals going to come from?

‘Simon Woods has a well-documented pedigree for scoring at this level, but it’s no good relying on him all the time. We need to get goals from other areas.’

Danny Burroughs could help provide an answer, and he is expected to go straight into the squad to face Hamble after completing his move from Moneyfields.