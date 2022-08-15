US Portsmouth players urged to improve discipline after THREE red cards in two matches

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left-back Josh Stream was dismissed after picking up two yellow cards in the 2-2 weekend Wessex League Premier Division draw at Hythe & Dibden.

That followed on from both Brodie Spencer and Brandon Jewell being sent off in the previous weekend’s 1-0 FA Cup win at Welton.

Spencer was red carded for violent conduct, but Jewell picked up a second yellow for dissent.

Josh Stream was sent off for two bookable offences as US Portsmouth drew 2-2 at Hythe. Picture: Neil Marshall

‘On Saturday I had three unavailable, two suspended and a couple injured,’ reported Quirke. ‘I only had four on the bench, so i can ill afford to lose people through suspension - especially at this time when people are at weddings or on holiday.

‘It’s a real challenge for a manager.

‘Josh’s first booking I could accept, he made a tackle and was a fraction late.

‘But the second was an act of petulance. I know it was a red-hot day and tempers were a bit frayed, but a silly kicking the ball away in the heat of the moment makes it easy for the ref to show a yellow and then a second red.

‘We were absolutely on the back foot for the last 20 minutes.

‘We’ve got tot try and cut out the silly yellows that can turn into reds.’

Quirke had already been forced into a change when midfielder Kelly Nwaehi went off injured shortly into the second half.

US led at the break through a goal from Simon Woods, and the former Portchester and Fareham striker set up sub Kelvin Mathie to double the lead after half-time.

Hythe reduced the arrears almost straight away - ‘we showed a little bit of naivety,’ said Quirke - and levelled prior to Stream’s red card.

Stream was only starting because John Cass, who had played left-back at Welton, was unavailable.

He will now serve his one-game suspension in next Saturday’s FA Cup preliminary round tie against Laverstock & Ford, with Cass likely to come straight back in.

Jewell served his one-game ban against Hythe, while Spencer’s three-game suspension will finish with next Tuesday’s Hampshire Senior Cup trek to Eversley & California.