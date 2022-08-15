Rudi Blankson’s late, late Wessex League winner against Shaftesbury continues dream start to Horndean career

For the second Wessex League Premier game running, that was the story for Horndean boss Michael Birmingham.
Blankson, a summer arrival from league rivals Baffins Milton Rovers, netted the only goal on his Wessex debut for the Deans against Moneyfields.
And after netting twice in an FA Cup win at higher tier Thatcham, Blankson’s late, late goal proved the difference at home to Shaftesbury at the weekend.
Blankson stole a yard on his marker and, after his first shot had been parried by his former Baffins colleague Konrad Szymaniak, the striker tapped the rebound into an empty net.
It was a dramatic finish to a scrappy game between the clubs who finished third (Shaftesbury) and fourth last season.
‘The pitch was very, very hard, it was lively, it was extremely hot,’ reported Birmingham.
‘We found a way to win. As the game went on I could only see one team winning, but I couldn’t see how we were going to score.
‘Against Moneyfields, it was an ugly win. And against Shaftesbury, again it was ugly.
‘You can’t play silky football week in, week out - and it was seven thousand degrees, difficult conditions, difficult pitch.
Read More
‘It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t nice, it wasn’t one for the football purist - but we got three points.’
Keeper Cameron Scott also kept his second successive Wessex clean sheet, against the club who belted eight goals past Deans last season en route to a Premier Division double.
Deans were minus skipper Sam Hookey, serving a one-game ban for his two yellow cards against Moneyfields. Liam Kimber took the captain’s armband.
Zak Willett was unavailable, and Connor Duffin had to be withdrawn in the second half due to not feeling well.
He had previously been sent home early from training two days earlier.
‘Duffers was a little bit lethargic, but he was still a handful. Credit to him for wanting to play - he’s got great passion.’
Hookey and Willett will both be available again for next week’s FA Cup tie at Baffins. But Ash Howes, last season’s captain, is out until the end of October after a hernia operation.