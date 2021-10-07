US Portsmouth’s FA Vase heartbreaker now has Gosport Borough’s perfect home Southern League record in his sights

Liam Ferdinand's late leveller denied US Portsmouth a place at Wembley in last season's FA Vase final. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

USP were 10 minutes away from booking a fairytale place at Wembley when Liam Ferdinand levelled for Binfield, who subsequently won a penalty shoot-out.

Ferdinand, who had been dual signed from two tiers higher Southern League Premier South club Harrow Borough to boost the Vase campaign, then netted twice in the Wembley final loss to Warrington.

Following his appearance at the national stadium, Ferdinand returned to step 3 to sign for the Metropolitan Police.

And the boys in blue arrive at Privett Park on Saturday protecting one of only two unbeaten records in the SL Premier South, having won three and drawn four so far.

They have had a tough start as well, with games against fellow top eight sides Hayes & Yeading, Salisbury, Taunton, Poole and Swindon Supermarine. Indeed, they won at Taunton and recently became the first team to take points off table-topping Hayes & Yeading courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

Something has to give this weekend - Gosport, second on goal difference, have won all four of their home games while the Met Police obviously haven’t lost away.

The Met Police face Gosport on the back of their first loss of 2021/22 - 3-1 at higher division St Albans in an FA Cup third qualifying round replay.

Ferdinand had scored in both previous rounds - impressive away wins at Isthmian Leaguers Lewes and SLPL rivals Farnborough.

Ferdinand won’t be the only threat, though, to a Gosport defence who have only conceded four goals in their last eight league games. For Met Police can also call on ex-Woking man Jack Mazzone, their top scorer every campaign since joining in 2018.