Victory for Gosport Falcons in Warrior Cup Final

Gosport Falcons U8s win 3-2 over last years winners Milton Meon Lua Lua U8.

In a repeat of last years Warrior Cup Final, where Meon Milton took the cup. It was now Gosport Falcons turn to enjoy the sweet taste of victory.

In a hard fought match where Milton Meon U8 took an early 2-0 first half lead. Gosport Falcons clawed their way back into the match with two late first half goals. In the early part of the second half Gosport Falcons took the lead 3-2. In a hard fought contest right up to the final whistle it was Gosport Falcons who took the cup. The game epitomised the true nature of grass routes junior football with both celebration for Gosport Falcons a deep Disappointment for Milton Meon. A great cup final was enjoyed by all spectators.