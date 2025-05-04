Victory for Gosport Falcons in Warrior Cup Final

By james Parsons
Contributor
Published 4th May 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gosport Falcons U8s win 3-2 over last years winners Milton Meon Lua Lua U8.

In a repeat of last years Warrior Cup Final, where Meon Milton took the cup. It was now Gosport Falcons turn to enjoy the sweet taste of victory.

In a hard fought match where Milton Meon U8 took an early 2-0 first half lead. Gosport Falcons clawed their way back into the match with two late first half goals. In the early part of the second half Gosport Falcons took the lead 3-2. In a hard fought contest right up to the final whistle it was Gosport Falcons who took the cup. The game epitomised the true nature of grass routes junior football with both celebration for Gosport Falcons a deep Disappointment for Milton Meon. A great cup final was enjoyed by all spectators.

Related topics:Meon Milton
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice