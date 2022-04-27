Waterlooville Social Club lift Meon Valley League’s Nicholson Cup

Ewan White opened the scoring from close range, after Copnor failed to clear a cross, and Cam Smith doubled the advantage. Craig Howse completed the win late on.

Waterlooville boss Stuart Martin said: ‘We must have hit the woodwork seven times before we eventually scored.

‘Copnor really put up a good show in the first half, but the second half was mainly played in their half. We won it comfortably in the end.’

Waterlooville Social Club celebrate their Nicholson Cup win. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

For Copnor, it was a much improved showing on their two league games against Waterlooville this season, which they lost 10-1 and 9-1. Indeed, Copnor failed to claim a point from any of their 12 Division 2 fixtures.

For Waterlooville, a cup win partially made up for the fact they finished just a point adrift of champions Wickham, who they had beaten on penalties in the cup semi-final.

Waterlooville Social Club (yellow/blue) v AC Copnor Reserves Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Waterlooville celebrate one of their three goals Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Waterlooville Social Club (yellow/blue) v AC Copnor Reserves Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Waterlooville Social Club (yellow/blue) v AC Copnor Reserves Picture: Sam Stephenson.