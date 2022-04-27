Waterlooville Social Club lift Meon Valley League’s Nicholson Cup

Ewan White opened the scoring from close range, after Copnor failed to clear a cross, and Cam Smith doubled the advantage. Craig Howse completed the win late on.
Waterlooville boss Stuart Martin said: ‘We must have hit the woodwork seven times before we eventually scored.
‘Copnor really put up a good show in the first half, but the second half was mainly played in their half. We won it comfortably in the end.’
For Copnor, it was a much improved showing on their two league games against Waterlooville this season, which they lost 10-1 and 9-1. Indeed, Copnor failed to claim a point from any of their 12 Division 2 fixtures.
For Waterlooville, a cup win partially made up for the fact they finished just a point adrift of champions Wickham, who they had beaten on penalties in the cup semi-final.