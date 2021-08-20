Wayne Grant explains decision to walk away from role as Paulsgrove manager

Wayne Grant has resigned as Pualsgrove boss. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290220-44)

Grant has walked away from the Hampshire League Premier Senior Division club he took charge of in the summer of 2017 just four games into the new season.

The now former Grove boss admitted it was not a decision he took 'lightly', but felt it was a move he needed to make.

Grant cited various reasons why he opted to step away from his role with Paulsgrove.

Despite leading the club to the league title in his first season at the helm in 2017/18 and a second-placed finish in 19-20, the Grove remain unable to progress up the pyramid – and that had taken its toll on the ambitious manager.

With their Paulsgrove Recreation Ground home under council ownership, it means they cannot undertake the grading requirements needed to move up to Wessex League level.

Another factor for Grant is the spates of vandalism to club's playing surface and clubhouse that they have continued to face.

Such were the fears of what might be discovered on a match-day, the now former Paulsgrove boss would arrive at the ground at 9.30am on Saturday mornings for an afternoon kick-off in order to make sure fixtures were safe to go ahead.

And despite what a difficult decision it proved, Grant is relishing a recharge after an unforgettable spell with the Grove.

He said: ‘My heart is with Paulsgrove, as such, it’s a tough one to walk away from a successful club.

‘But I’m looking at it from the point I can’t progress Paulsgrove on the field at present and progressing yourself.

‘I’d like to go and test myself at higher levels but at the moment it’s just a recharge, refresh and re-evaluate some things.

‘To walk away, it’s not a decision I’ve taken lightly, it would have been a lot easier if we were struggling at the bottom of the league each year. I’m walking away from probably one of the most successful clubs in local football with limited resources and things like that.

‘It’s a tough one but I feel it’s something I need to do for myself as well.

‘They’re (Paulsgrove) a massive part of my life but I think now is the time to move on. We can’t keep winning the league or finishing in the top-two and not progressing. It just gets to the point where you’re between a rock and a hard place.

‘It’s what goes on around it as well, you never know what you’re going to find when you get to a ground on a Saturday. It’s got to the point where I don’t want to be leaving home at 9.30am on a Saturday morning for a game of football, really. My family have got to start coming first.’

Grant is not anticipating to be out of the game for too long, though. He says already 'six or seven' clubs have enquired about what his next steps might be after leaving Paulsgrove.

Those tentative questions have come from clubs ranging from Wessex League level to below the HPL Senior Division where the Grove currently ply their trade, according to Grant.

But, first, he plans to spend some time with his family while assessing what might be the best next move for him in football.

Grant added: ‘I’ve had a few phone calls already asking whether I’m leaving football completely or taking up another manager’s job - I’ve had a few enquiries.

‘I’m going to take a bit of a back step for a week or so and see where it goes from there.

‘There have been clubs who have messaged me, I’ve probably had six or seven enquiries, that’s not me being big-headed.

‘I’ve had a couple of messages from clubs saying they’ve been fans of mine for a few years.

‘I’ve had enquiries from higher clubs and some from lower clubs as well.

‘At this point, I don’t think I’d want to step down - it’s not being arrogant - if I wanted to do that I’d have stayed at the Grove. It’s not progressing if you’re going down.’

Paulsgrove's first fixture since Grant's exit is at Stockbridge in the league tomorrow (3pm).