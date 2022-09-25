In their first tie in the national tournament, the Coptermen were drawn at home to Wessex Premier leaders Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Though Fleetlands entered the tie having won four Wessex Division 1 matches in a row, their visitors had rattled off six straight league wins at the higher level.

Reece Rusher has scored in all six of those Wessex victories, and he needed just five minutes to open the scoring at Powder Monkey Park.

Fleetlands (red/black) v Bemerton in the FA Vase. Picture by Mike Cooter

Jamie Winter was penalised for a handball - picking up a booking as a result - and Rusher dispatched the spot-kick past Joe Boxall.

Steve Walker rose at the back post to head in a corner shortly after as Bemerton, managed by former AFC Portchester youth coach Shaun Hale, stretched their winning run in all competitions to eight matches.

Sub Nathan Connolly added a late third as the Salisbury-based visitors avenged a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat at Fleetlands.

‘It was a tough game,’ said Copterman boss Dan Greenwood. ‘They turned up with a full-strength side. Credit to them, you could see why they are top of their league.

‘We probably gave them a bit too much respect in the first half.’

Fleetlands handed Harry Shaw - dual signed from Gosport Borough U23ds - his first start at centre half alongside Luke Heard.

There was also a first start of the campaign for striker Kai Sterne, who had made his comeback from a lengthy suspension in the midweek league win at Fawley.

Trailing 1-0 at the break, Fleetlands were reduced to 10 men when Keenan New - who had only come on at half-time - was shown a straight red.

But Sterne, also on as a sub, grabbed a leveller and then won the penalty which Winter converted for the winner.

Fleetlands are still without attacking midfielder Callum Dart, though.

The former Baffins Milton Rovers regular served a two-game ban for a dismissal at Ash United back in August.

But he is now serving a separate six-match suspension imposed for dissent after his red card.