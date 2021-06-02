Charlie Wakefield rises high to head in for CJ Glass against AFC Portchester. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Glass shattered City of Portsmouth Sunday League side AFC Portchester’s cup hopes with an emphatic 4-1 final victory in the delayed 2019-20 season competition at Westleigh Park last night.

Jamie Wrapson's double along with goals from Lee Mancell and Charlie Wakefield ensured the Fareham-based team won the PDFA Cup for just the second time.

C J Glass have been the club to beat in the top division of the Gosport, Fareham and Solent League over the past few years.

They have already won the delayed 2019-20 Gosport War Memorial Charity Cup and PDFA Victory Cup as well as the Division 1 GFSL league title.

Scantlebury says the squad are continuing to prove themselves as the top dogs in Sunday League football across the county.

He said: 'The season has been different class, the lads have been different class, we’ve won every game we’ve played other than two draws.

‘For the past four or five years we’ve been one of the top sides in the local area and it’s pleasing to get the result tonight.'

Both Scantlebury and joint manager Mark Whittle previously played for the club.

C J Glass were formed more than two decades ago and Whittle has been there every step of the way.

But it's only been during the past decade or so in which on-field success and trophies have become more frequent.

Whittle said: 'It was in the end (quite comfortable), once we started settling down a bit and got the ball wide.

‘We knew they’d tire, they’re an older team, whereas we’ve got a younger team so we just kept the pressure up and on them - it worked out well.

‘To come over here and do a team from this side of the water - we get so much flak from our side of the water.

‘It’s been the past 10 years or so we’ve been getting the fruits now. We’ve been winning the league quite a lot, this is our second time winning this cup - the big cup.'

Glass won’t be holding onto the Victory Cup for too long - the 2020/21 final takes place at Westleigh Park next Thursday!

Recently crowned Portsmouth Sunday League champions Milton Rovers take on either Jameson Arms or Cobden, who play on Thursday night (7.15pm) at South Downs College.