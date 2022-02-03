'We need to make it an intimidating place to come' - boss Shaun Gale calling on Gosport Borough supporters to come out in force and make it 'uncomfortable' visit for Farnborough

Boro have been brilliantly backed all season and currently hold the third highest home attendance average in the division at 531 - bettered only by Taunton Town (589) and Weston-super-Mare (667).

But Gale is hoping to see that figure surpassed to make it an 'uncomfortable' visit for title-chasing Farnborough on Saturday.

Gosport forward Ryan Pennery is a doubt to face Farnborough after missing the midweek trip to Hendon through illness Picture: Tom Phillips

‘I hope a lot of Gosport will come out and get behind us, we really need them, we need to make it an intimidating place to come,’ said Gale.

‘If we can get up to around 800 or 900 in there and get behind the lads, it’s a massive game for us, but it’s no different to any others as it’s only worth three points.

‘We’re at home, we need to make the most of home advantage and we need to make it uncomfortable for them. They’ve got some really good players, lads who’ve played at a higher level, but it’s irrelevant - it’s 11 v 11. For us, the three points are as big for us as it is for them.’

Table-toppers Farnborough are on a brilliant run of form in the league having lost just one of their previous 12 outings - and that came against third-placed Metropolitan Police.

Gale has doubts over forwards Ryan Pennery (illness) and Dan Wooden (hamstring) for the weekend after both missed the trip to Hendon.