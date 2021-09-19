'We weren't very good' - Michael Birmingham offers assessment as Horndean hit nine goals in thumping Christchurch victory

Ash Howes netted twice for Horndean against Christchurch. Picture: Vernon Nash (190119-042)

The rampant Deans put lowly Christchurch to the sword, running out 9-0 victors in their Wessex League Premier Division meeting at Five Heads Park yesterday.

It was the second time in the space of eight days Birmingham's troops had netted nine goals following on from their 9-0 win over Hamble in the FA Vase last weekend.

Yet despite what would appear to have been a polished performance, the Horndean boss was not that impressed with his side's efforts against Christchurch.

Birmingham said: ‘In all fairness, we weren’t very good yesterday, I wasn’t very happy at half time.

‘Like I said to the boys at full time, they’re the hardest games to be involved in because you start to take liberties. You start to take that extra touch, your pass isn’t aggressive and crisp - it’s a lazy pass.

‘At the end of the day, the most important thing was - you beat Moneyfields 3-0 like we did a few weeks ago and you beat Christchurch 9-0 - you still get the same amount of points.

‘The most important thing was we came through unscathed and we got the three points.

‘It was job done and Horndean have been known for slipping up against teams like that but we’re starting to be a little more professional in our approach.

‘I’ve played in those games before where sometimes you do take your foot off the pedal. It was three points and that was the most important thing.’

Connor Duffin got the scoring started with his opener after 13 minutes. Zak Willett, who struck twice, added a second less than a minute later before Ash Howes, Chad Field and Willett again all netted to make it 5-0 at the break.

Louie Martin struck from the spot just past the hour with Howes, Luke Hooper and Tommy Tierney rounded off the scoring.

Horndean have now netted 25 goals in seven Wessex League matches this season.

But for Birmingham the fact they've only conceded three times in that period is the most pleasing aspect.

He added: ‘You can win 1-0, 1-0 and 1-0 and you still get the same amount of points.