Welcome sight as supporters return to Fratton Park for Portsmouth Senior Cup final between Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers
It's been a long wait - but finally fans are back in Fratton Park this evening.
The delayed 2019-20 season Portsmouth Senior Cup final between Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers is the occasion that has been granted the privilege for supporters to be back in PO4 for the first time since December.
Just over 800 tickets have been sold with fans - socially-distanced, of course - filling the Fratton end for the Portsmouth Divisional FA showpiece.
Admittedly, it's not Pompey, who could have been playing in front of supporters at Fratton Park earlier this week had they made the League One play-offs.
But, for the moment, the Blues fans will have to wait to see their beloved side back in action at Fratton Park next season.
Yet, at long last, and for the first time since Pompey faced Fleetwood in League One on December 15 last year - supporters are back - and hopefully here to stay this time after the latest easing of lockdown restrictions on Monday.