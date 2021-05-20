Welcome sight as supporters return to Fratton Park for Portsmouth Senior Cup final between Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers

Fans in the Fratton End for the Portsmouth Senior Cup final

The delayed 2019-20 season Portsmouth Senior Cup final between Moneyfields and Baffins Milton Rovers is the occasion that has been granted the privilege for supporters to be back in PO4 for the first time since December.

Just over 800 tickets have been sold with fans - socially-distanced, of course - filling the Fratton end for the Portsmouth Divisional FA showpiece.

Admittedly, it's not Pompey, who could have been playing in front of supporters at Fratton Park earlier this week had they made the League One play-offs.

But, for the moment, the Blues fans will have to wait to see their beloved side back in action at Fratton Park next season.