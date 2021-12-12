Jake McCarthy's 10th goal of the season at Eastbourne Borough gave Hawks their sixth away National League South win. Picture by Dave Haines

A debut strike from loanee Jake Andrews and an injury time winner from Jake McCarthy gave Paul Doswell’s side a come-from-behind success at Eastbourne Borough.

It was Hawks’ sixth away league win in just nine matches, compared to just two in seven league fixtures at Westleigh Park.

‘Any away win is excellent when you score in the 92nd minute,’ enthused Doswell as Hawks remained sixth in a tightly-congested promotion race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The team were buzzing afterwards - and so was I.

‘I’ve always said if we could hang in there until we get players back.

‘We’re four points off the top, and we’d have taken that with all the problems we’ve had.

‘The disappointing thing is if we’d beaten either Slough or Bath at home we’d be just one point off the top.

‘This is the best Conference South league I’ve ever known. You can’t afford to take your foot off the gas. If you do, you’ll get beat.

‘If we’d lost at Eastbourne we could have gone down to eighth or ninth, but because we won we’re only four points off the top and that doesn’t sound much.’

After returning from a rib injury in the midweek Hampshire Senior Cup loss at Eastleigh, striker Scott Rendell started his first league game since November 9 alongside Tommy Wright.

Andrews, signed on loan from Torquay, was deployed in the No 10 role in a 5-3-2 formation ahead of McCarthy and Oscar Gobern.

Billy Clifford, who had attended a funeral the previous day, was on a much stronger bench which also included James Roberts and Abdulai Baggie.

‘For the first time in weeks I was able to make changes that could affect the game,’ said Doswell.

‘I haven’t had a striker on the bench for weeks. All we could do was chuck a defender up front in desperation.

‘We were saying on the way back (from Eastbourne) that our subs helped win us the game - they gave us energy.

‘Billy Clifford came on and was fantastic with his passing.’

Andrews has only started one National League game for Torquay this season, against Aldershot last month, but Doswell had no hesitation in throwing him in from the start in Sussex.

‘Jake will give us some flexibility,’ remarked the manager. ‘We played him in what he probably feels is his best role, but he would be equally good on either side of a 4-3-3 in the forward roles.

‘He could also play anywhere across the three if we played a 4-2-3-1.’

Andrews and Wright struck the woodwork in the first half before Jade Perez’s fierce shot gave Eastbourne the lead just after the hour mark.

Clifford, on for Gobern, provided the pass for Andrews to crown his debut with a goal.

McCarthy then became the first Hawk to reach double figures for goals this season with a late, late strike.

Doswell has a theory as to why Hawks’ away record is so much better than their home form.

‘Away we set up to be a bit more solid - the players’ mentality is to be more solid and try to hit teams on the break,’ he explained.

‘At home we’re pushing more and we can leave ourselves stretched.

‘We’ve conceded too many first half goals. We always give it a go in the second half but we’ve given ourselves too much to do.

‘When teams come here and win you can hear them celebrating afterwards - it’s like an FA Cup mentality.

‘That’s why we need to get that first goal (at home), to take the wind out of their sails.

‘This season we’re 2-2-3 at home and that’s not good enough if you want to win the league.

‘Away from home we’ve got 19 points from nine games - that’s superb.’

Inactive next Saturday due to their FA Trophy exit at Slough last month, Hawks are back in league action on Boxing Day at Dorking Wanderers.

By then, goalkeeper Ross Worner could be fit but Hawks will almost certainly look to extend Will Mannion’s loan spell which at present expires on December 19.