A late Luke Burbidge goal - his second of the game - gave the third-placed Rockies a 2-1 Premier Division success in a game played at US Portsmouth’s Victory Stadium due to redevelopment at Dover Road.

Shaftesbury have now belted 121 league goals - the joint highest total (along with Southern Combination League leaders and FA Vase finalists Littlehampton) across the 16 step 5 divisions of English non-league football.

Burbidge’s double saw them open up a 19-point lead over eighth-placed Moneys going into the last week of the league campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moneyfields pair Callum Glen, left, and Dec Seiden protest to the referee after Joe Briggs had been brought down on the edge of the penalty area against Shaftesbury. Picture: Paul Collins

But, looking ahead to 2022/23, Turnbull doesn’t believe that sort of gap is unsurmountable.

Other league games this season have seen Moneys take the lead at home to newly-crowned champions Hamworthy, but lose 2-1. There was also a 3-2 loss at runners-up Bashley and a victory at Shaftesbury.

Against that, there have been home losses to Hythe and Bournemouth - both in the bottom three - and home draws against mid-table Alresford, Fareham and Portland.

‘We know we can play against the top teams,’ said Turnbull.

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull was back in the home dugout at US Portsmouth as his side lost 2-1 to Shaftesbury. Picture: Paul Collins

‘It’s just trying to get that balance between being good to watch and being hard to beat.

‘I’m not saying Hamworthy are boring, but they do win a lot of games by the odd goal. They grind out results. They know how to win, and when they get in front they know how not to lose.

‘Portland, Hythe and Bournemouth at home - we should be winning those games. That would be an extra eight points. We should have got something here (home to Shaftesbury) - that’s nine. Against Baffins at home we were 2-0 up (and lost 3-2) - that’s 12 (extra) points. We’re not far away.’

This was the third time Moneys had played Shaftesbury this season - a 5-5 away Wessex League Cup draw was followed by a superb 3-2 win in north Dorset.

Joe Briggs is brought down on the edge of the box, leading to protests from Moneyfields players that a red card should have been shown. Picture: Paul Collins

‘That’s nine goals we’ve scored in three games against Shaftesbury and Steve (Hutchings, 28-goal top scorer) hasn’t played in any of them.

‘Ok, we’ve conceded nine as well but what I’m saying is we’re not a million miles away.

‘But we do need to be more clinical in our decision making, and a bit less naive.

‘Against Shaftesbury, instead of settling for a 1-1 draw against one of the top sides we were a little bit gung-ho.

Moneyfields midfielder Jordan Pile celebrates his equaliser. Picture by Paul Collins

‘At certain times we made poor decisions, and that’s the biggest learning point of the season for me.’

Evan Harris - playing up front in Hutchings’ absence - hit the post with a header in a goalless first half. The youngster also went through one on one with the Shaftesbury keeper, but failed to score.

Burbidge opened the scoring shortly after the restart with Moneys levelling through a fine 20-yarder from midfielder Jordan Pile.

Joe Briggs failed to convert a golden chance late on before Shaftesbury won it when Rob Evans - ‘Mr Dependable’ according to his manager - gave away possession from a header and Burbidge netted his 15th goal in 19 starts.

Moneys are back at the Victory Stadium on Wednesday for their penultimate league game of the season at ‘home’ to runners-up Bashley.

The New Forest club sealed their promotion at the weekend with a 6-0 romp at Hamble Club. It was their 14th win in a 17-game unbeaten run since a 4-2 loss at Horndean in January.

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull urges on his team against Shaftesbury. Picture: Paul Collins

Adam Grange netted four times, including a first-half hat-trick, while at the other end Bashley have only conceded two goals in their last eight league games.

Moneyfields' Dec Seiden in action against Shaftesbury. Picture: Paul Collins

Rob Evans looks on as the referee checks the number on a Shaftsbury player's shirt. Picture by Paul Collins

Jordan Pile goes for goal against Shaftesbury. Picture by Paul Collins.