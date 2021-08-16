Fareham Town's ex-Royals striker Simon Woods in action against AFC Portchester at Cams Alders in 2018/19. Steve Ramsey - the highest scorer in 'El Creekio' Wessex derby history - is on the right. Picture: Vernon Nash

It will be the 18th league meeting between the teams since the Royals were promoted into the top flight for the 2012/13 season.

The Creek has more often run orange than red - Portchester winning eight times to Fareham’s five with four draws. And no player has ever scored more ‘El Creekio’ league goals than Royals skipper Steve Ramsey (7).

The Reds, though, have the better recent record with three wins and only one loss in the last six meetings.

AFC Portchester's Adam Cripps, right, at Cams Alders in 2018/19. Picture: Vernon Nash

Here, The News looks back at the two clubs’ Wessex derby history.

2012/13

AFC Portchester 2 Fareham 5

The Reds took the spoils in the first-ever Wessex ‘El Creekio’ derby helped by a Bryn McKie double strike.

Fareham's Ash Tattersall, left, and Michael Turvey of AFC Portchester in 2018/19. Picture: Vernon Nash

Kieron Lewis and sub Tom Winzar also scored, along with an own goal, with Blu Boam and Jay Ripiner replying for the hosts.

Simon Woods, currently at Fareham, was in the Royals starting XI.

Fareham 3 Portchester 1

A brace from sub Dougie Rowe helped Fareham complete the double at Cams Alders.

Fareham Town's Ash Tattersall and AFC Portchester defender Harry Birmingham, right, in 2018/19. Picture: Vernon Nash

Wayne Boud also netted with Danny Thompson replying.

Ash Tattersall, still very much a Fareham regular, was one of the home subs used.

2013/14

Fareham 1 Portchester 1

Gary Austin, still a Fareham player, netted for the Reds with Jamie Musselwhite on target as the Royals claimed their first Wessex ‘El Creekio’ point.

Portchester 3 Fareham 2

Goals from Josh Maddison, Joe Noakes and Danny Thompson gave the Royals their maiden Wessex derby success.

Ash Tattersall came on as a sub for the visitors and netted both their consolations in an end-of-season fixture.

2014/15

Portchester 5 Fareham 0

Craig Hardy wrote his name into ‘El Creekio’ folklore with the first – and so far only - hat-trick as the Royals went nap two days after Christmas Day.

Joe Bye and Jamie Musselwhite were also on target.

Fareham 1 Portchester 2

Nicholai Littleton and Luke Sweeney struck as the Royals completed their first Wessex double over Fareham. Bradey Norton, now at Moneyfields, replied.

2015/16

Portchester 0 Fareham 0

Marley Ridge, now at the Royals, was in the Reds starting XI in the first ‘El Creekio’ goalless encounter.

Fareham 1 Portchester 2

Geoff Dunn and Jason Parish gave the Royals victory at Cams Alders, with sub Dale Clark replying.

2016/17

Fareham 0 Portchester 2

The Royals’ fifth derby win in seven unbeaten matches was clinched with goals from Steve Ramsey and Andy Todd.

Portchester 4 Fareham 2

Steve Ramsey was on target again as Portchester completed another double over the Reds.

Tom Cain and Rob Evans - now reunited at Moneyfields - also netted alongside Alex Baldacchino. Lee McCombie and Jay Ripiner replied.

2017/18

Fareham 0 Portchester 2

Steve Ramsey was again among the goals as Portchester extended their unbeaten run against the Reds to nine league games (seven wins, two draws). Bobby Scott was also on target at Cams Alders in Pete Stiles’ first ‘El Creekio’ derby as Reds boss.

Portchester 0 Fareham 1

Scott Hamilton struck a 66th minute winner as Fareham - under ex-Royals reserves boss Pete Stiles - collected their first Wessex win against the Royals since 2012/13.

2018/19

Portchester 0 Fareham 0

Lamin Jatta, now a Royals player, was in the Fareham starting XI for the clubs’ second goalless Wessex derby stalemate.

Fareham 2 Portchester 2

Steve Ramsey took his ‘El Creekio’ Wessex goals tally to five with a double strike at Cams Alders.

Ex-Royals pair Simon Woods and Curt Robbins struck for the hosts as honours were again shared.

2019/20

Portchester 0 Fareham 1

A late winner from defender Will Harris gave Fareham their second at the Royals in three seasons.

Fareham 1 Portchester 3

The Royals gained revenge just three weeks - helped by a stunning long-range shot from Dan Wooden. Jason Parish and Steve Ramsey were also on target with sub Lewis Stockford replying.

2020/21

Fareham 2 Portchester 1