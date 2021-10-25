What Baffins Milton Rovers boss Shaun Wilkinson will learn about his squad as AFC Stoneham trip starts testing run of fixtures

Oscar Johnston will miss Baffins Milton Rovers' trip to AFC Stoneham through injury. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 130721-35)

But they face a trip to an AFC Stoneham side tomorrow night who have won two and drawn the other of their three meetings with clubs currently in the top-six this season.

Stoneham inflicted third-placed Horndean's only league defeat last month, while they thumped Fareham Town - in sixth - 6-1 at home and drew 1-1 at home with Hamworthy.

Baffins head to Stoneham five points and a place behind leaders Brockenhurst having played two games less.

But they have some tough assignments ahead with matches against fifth-placed Bashley, PO postcode rivals AFC Portchester and the league leaders to come after heading to Stoneham.

And Wilkinson says now is the time for his squad to step up and show what they are capable of. He said: ‘We’ve got a real tough five games now which we’ll come out the other side and see where we are.

‘We’ve got Stoneham (on) Tuesday, Bashley Saturday, then AFC Portchester and Brockenhurst.

‘They’re (Stoneham) taking points off everyone and they’re a good team, especially down there on that 3G surface, they play it well.

‘We had a real good game against them last year, it was first game of the season, we played them in the FA Cup and we went 1-0 up but lost 2-1. It was a real good game.’

Baffins will remain without the injured pair of Jason Parish and Tommy Scutt for the trip to Stoneham.