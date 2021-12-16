What Baffins Milton Rovers require to become serious Wessex Premier title contenders as they begin second half of campaign at Hamble

Harry Sargeant, right, serves a one-match suspension this weekend. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180821-29)

Baffins have won their previous four Wessex Premier matches, including inflicting a first defeat on Hamworthy, and head to Hamble in the league on Saturday.

Wilkinson's third-placed side are in prime position at present, five points off leaders Horndean with two games in hand.

But the Baffins boss stressed his side must eclipse their efforts in the first half of the season - collecting 45 points in the opening 20 matches - if they want to push themselves into the title equation come the end of this campaign.

Wilkinson said: ‘We’re literally at the halfway point, we’ve played 20 games and got 45 points, so it’s a good return and we’re starting to get the business end now.

‘I’ve said it before, there’s no real room for error, it’s probably who maintains their form is going to have a successful season.

‘We’ve probably got to better it (first half of the season points total), to be honest. I don’t think 90 points would be enough to win it (the title). You’ve got to be looking at 97 or 98 (points) around about there, which is a big ask.

‘Obviously even teams like as far down as Moneyfields, they’ll start to gather a bit of momentum, Shaftesbury have come good, AFC Stoneham are on a great run.

‘We’re on the back of four straight wins so if we can come out the next three games with positive results, again, we just want to keep that momentum and run going.’

Baffins could be making the trip to 15th-placed Hamble with just 14 senior players.

Alex Prezespolewski is definitely out as he continues his recovery after recently contracting Covid-19 while midfielder Harry Sargeant serves a one-game suspension.