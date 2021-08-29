What boss Pete Stiles enjoyed most about Fareham Town's resounding league win as they hit seven or more goals for second time this season
Pete Stiles credited Fareham Town's ruthless streak as they recorded a resounding victory over Wessex League Premier Division strugglers Hythe & Dibden.
Josh Benfield was at the double while Dan Bennett, Charlie Cooper, Ashley Tattersall, Archie Willcox and substitute Ben Rowthorn all struck in the thumping 7-0 triumph at Cams Alders.
Stiles had been left furious at his side's showing after they were dumped out of the FA Cup at league rivals Alresford last time out.
However, he could not fault his side's display as they recorded a first league win this season by swatting aside Hythe.
Stiles said: ‘We had the right attitude and we went out there from start to finish. What I was pleased about was we kept picking it up as we went along.
‘We didn’t slacken off, we increased it all the time, it’s sometimes easy - without being rude to them - to get dragged down or take your foot off the pedal and we didn’t.
‘In all honesty, we probably mixed another four of five good chances.
‘They’re (Hythe) are still building and we’ve caught them at a good time, but we were well worthy of our win.’
It's the second time already this season Fareham have struck seven or more after romping to an 8-0 FA Cup win over Street earlier this month.
Benfield got the scoring started against Hythe, scoring twice in the opening 22 minutes.
Bennett then got the first of five Fareham second half goals just three minutes after the interval.
Centre-back Willcox then made it 3-0 on 55 minutes before Cooper got in on the act 17 minutes later.
Substitute Rowthorn, making his first appearance for the Reds this season, added another a minute before the end but there was still time for Tattersall to round off the 7-0 triumph in the dying seconds.
Fareham make the trip to face Hythe again in the league next Saturday (September 4).