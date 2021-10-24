What Gosport Borough boss Shaun Gale felt was the key to his side's victory at Truro

Goalscorer Nick Dembele gives a thumbs up after Gosport's win at Truro. Picture: Tom Phillips

Boro made the long trip to Plymouth Parkway - where Truro are groundsharing this season - on the back of a 12-day break from competitive action and successive league defeats to Metropolitan Police and Farnborough.

Yet despite a five-hour trip just to get to the ground, Gale's men rose to the task and efforts in either half from Dan Wooden and Nick Dembele wrapped up a much-needed morale boost for Gosport.

And the Boro boss, who switched to a back three at Truro, pinpointed what he felt was the key to claiming victory in Plymouth.

Luke Hallett looks pretty pleased with Gosport's win at Truro. Picture: Tom Phillips

Gale said: ‘It was a long day. They’re playing in Plymouth (Truro; this season) so it’s a little bit closer than it used to be.

‘When you go that far - I said to the boys - we’ve had a little bit of time to work on stuff and I changed the shape of the team - we went to a back three.

‘We were strong, we were big - I needed to get Matt Casey in the team - they’re (Truro) aerially strong, they ask a lot of questions from set-pieces and that.

‘What got us the three points yesterday, not only the two goals we scored, but also the actual grit, determination and togetherness of the squad - we’ve got that in abundance.’

Wooden capitalised on a defensive mix-up to slot Boro in front after 32 minutes before Demebele added a second son after the restart.

Truro set up a tense final few minutes when Euan Pollock headed home in second half stoppage-time but the visitors held on to claim a first league win since October 2.