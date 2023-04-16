News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
20 minutes ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
52 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
2 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
21 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
22 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C

‘Isn’t ready’ - What Southampton supporters are saying about former Portsmouth loan man

This season has been a steep learning curve for this ex-Pompey loan man as his side struggle in the Premier League

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

It has been a tough campaign for former Pompey loan man Gavin Bazunu in the Premier League. Southampton swooped to sign him last summer and he was given the green light to leave Manchester City to become the Saints’ number one.

He spent last term at Fratton Park to gain some experience in League One and the step up two divisions has been a steep learning curve for the Republic of Ireland international. Despite being only 21-years-old, he has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table and are four points from safety with seven games left to play. They lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace this weekend in a big dent to their survival hopes and Bazunu’s performance hasn’t gone down well with their supporters.

Here is what some of their fans have been saying on social media...

Most Popular

@sridout92 - “Struggling to think of a worst first choice keeper in recent premier league history than Bazunu. Been thrown in at the deep end but wow, I genuinely think we’d be 10/15 points better off with a competent keeper”

@Josh_b222 - “Who’s been worse: Bazunu, Gunn or Stekelenburg?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@nicolawidgeryyy - “Bazunu gets an unfair amount of criticism. The defending around him is much worse.”

@HQSoton - “Bazunu will struggle in the Championship next season. Simply not good enough.”

@MattB91 - “I’m not saying Bazunu has relegated us single-handedly, but I cannot believe he has played every single minute in the PL this season. We have easily the worst keeper in the league. Keeping McCarthy/ getting rid of Forster looks even more ridiculous than it did before”

@saint_dmc - “Bazunu will be top class one day. But just isn’t ready for the PL now. And it’s cost us on a lot of occasions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@saintbannerman - “I’ve always backed him, and will continue to do so, however, That goal is on Bazunu. It is either caught or punched. CP have been woeful but yet again, another error bangs us in trouble again.”

@BenalisTash - “It’s not Bazunu’s fault. He’s not Premier League quality. He might be one day but he should be nowhere near a Premier League side. Blame the idiots that bought him”

Bazunu was a hit at Pompey and played 46 times during his time under former boss Danny Cowley. He also had a stint away at Rochdale to boost his development away from Manchester City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He penned a five-year contract with Southampton but may well be playing Championship football soon unless they can turn their fortunes around quick. They face table toppers Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next up so it doesn’t get any easier.

Related topics:Pompey