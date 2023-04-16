It has been a tough campaign for former Pompey loan man Gavin Bazunu in the Premier League. Southampton swooped to sign him last summer and he was given the green light to leave Manchester City to become the Saints’ number one.

He spent last term at Fratton Park to gain some experience in League One and the step up two divisions has been a steep learning curve for the Republic of Ireland international. Despite being only 21-years-old, he has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table and are four points from safety with seven games left to play. They lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace this weekend in a big dent to their survival hopes and Bazunu’s performance hasn’t gone down well with their supporters.

Here is what some of their fans have been saying on social media...

@sridout92 - “Struggling to think of a worst first choice keeper in recent premier league history than Bazunu. Been thrown in at the deep end but wow, I genuinely think we’d be 10/15 points better off with a competent keeper”

@Josh_b222 - “Who’s been worse: Bazunu, Gunn or Stekelenburg?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@nicolawidgeryyy - “Bazunu gets an unfair amount of criticism. The defending around him is much worse.”

@HQSoton - “Bazunu will struggle in the Championship next season. Simply not good enough.”

@MattB91 - “I’m not saying Bazunu has relegated us single-handedly, but I cannot believe he has played every single minute in the PL this season. We have easily the worst keeper in the league. Keeping McCarthy/ getting rid of Forster looks even more ridiculous than it did before”

@saint_dmc - “Bazunu will be top class one day. But just isn’t ready for the PL now. And it’s cost us on a lot of occasions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@saintbannerman - “I’ve always backed him, and will continue to do so, however, That goal is on Bazunu. It is either caught or punched. CP have been woeful but yet again, another error bangs us in trouble again.”

@BenalisTash - “It’s not Bazunu’s fault. He’s not Premier League quality. He might be one day but he should be nowhere near a Premier League side. Blame the idiots that bought him”

Bazunu was a hit at Pompey and played 46 times during his time under former boss Danny Cowley. He also had a stint away at Rochdale to boost his development away from Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad