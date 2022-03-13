'When you get clapped off by your fans when you've been beaten, you know you're not playing that bad' - Fortune not with Fareham Town as they suffer third defeat to Alresford this season
Pete Stiles was left scratching his head following Fareham Town's 2-1 Wessex League Premier Division defeat to Alresford at Cams Alders.
The Reds boss stressed his men should have take six points from their previous two encounters - games against Alresford and Hamble on their own patch - but instead were beaten in both matches.
Against Alresford, Archie Willcox had clawed his side level after the visitors' early opener but Kristian Andonov was on hand to complete his double to secure all three points for the travellers with his second-half effort.
Stiles said: ‘How we didn't win that game I'll never know. We've camped in their half second half - they even admitted they got away with it.
‘It's two games (Alresford and Hamble) that we should have easily, easily won. It just won't go in. It's unbelievable.
‘When I look back at the past four games, we've taken one point, we should have had nine!
‘We drew against Moneyfields, we should have beaten them, Shaftesbury, fair enough, our first-half undone us and we deserved to be beaten. But the two this week, we should have had six points. How we didn't have six points I don't know. When you get clapped off by your fans when you've been beaten, you know you're not playing that bad.’
The Reds were caught cold when Andonov gave Alresford a fifth-minute lead, only for Willcox to bundle home his 12th goal of the campaign to make it 1-1 on 12 minutes.
Curt Robbins then crashed a first-half effort against the crossbar and the hosts had an attempt cleared off the line before Andonov restored Alresford's advantage against the run of play on 73 minutes.
In the closing stages, Fareham claimed an effort had crossed the line but nothing was given as Alresford clung on to record a third win over Stiles' side this season.