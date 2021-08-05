Why 'lucrative' FA Cup run would mean so much to Moneyfields and other non-league clubs this season

Moneyfields manager Glenn Turnbull. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170421-36)

The Moneys begin their quest in the world famous competition by welcoming Wessex League Premier Division rivals AFC Stoneham to Dover Road for an extra-preliminary round tie on Saturday.

Should Turnbull's troops defeat their league rivals, they will pocket £1,125 with another four-figure sum up for grabs in the next round.

Clubs outside of the non-league pyramid have been boosted by major cash injections from progressing in the FA Cup down the years.

And Turnbull reckons on the back of two coronavirus pandemic campaigns and clubs facing financial strain, all non-league teams will be extra revved up to go as far as they can in the competition this term.

The Moneys manager said: ‘I’ve not got a good record in the FA Cup! I’m saving it for the FA Vase.

‘Stoneham are going to be a test, again, through the season and they’re a good side.

‘It’s another test to see where we’re at. Whilst people will say, ‘oh yeah, there’s no pressure,’ do what we’ve go to do.

‘Everyone wants to go as far as they in this (the FA Cup) for money more than any other reason, really. It’s a lucrative competition. It’ll be nice to get a win.

‘I’d give anything to get into the last four of this competition! I wouldn’t be asking an opposition manager for some hints and tips then.’

Turnbull took former club US Portsmouth on a remarkable run to the FA Vase semi-final last season - missing out on a trip to Wembley after a penalties defeat to Binfield.

However, he lost his only FA Cup match as a manager while in charge of USP - again going down to Binfield - this time it was a 3-2 loss on the road in the extra-preliminary round in August 2019.

Moneys will have to without strikers Steve Hutchings (ankle) and Tyler Moret for the cup clash with Stoneham.