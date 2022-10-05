Why Portsmouth were pleased to see the back of ex-Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City man

And the Blues boss is adamant the midfielder’s best form lies ahead of him this season as his campaign gathers pace.

Morrell is now back in the fray after missing the first seven games of the campaign after a hernia operation.

The 25-year-old started his first league game of the season at Ipswich Town last weekend, but was struggling with illness in the build-up to the game and withdrawn after 65 minutes.

Another 45 minutes ensued, as a second-half substitute in the 5-0 Papa John’s Trophy win over Aston Villa Under-21s on Tuesday night.

That followed on from international involvement for Wales in their Nations League outings against Belgium and Poland.

Although not pleased to pause Pompey’s season, Cowley acknowledged those outings were useful for Morrell.

Cowley said: ‘Joe came back in a better place than when he went.

‘He got 60 minutes on the Saturday of the Plymouth game, 30 against Belgium and 90 against Poland.

‘It’s been a little bit stop-start for him with the injury picked up with Wales.

‘Of course (his best form is ahead of him) - the international break came at a good time for him.

‘Normally they go away with the countries and you don’t want them to play too much because of your own season!’

Morrell rubbed shoulders with elite opposition on the international stage, but once against acquitted himself well for his country.

The former Bristol City, Luton and Lincoln man went toe-to-toe with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne in his first minutes and then tackled Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski the following Sunday.

Cowley added: ‘It was interesting to speak to Joe about De Bruyne, after he played Belgium.

‘He said he’s such a good player and a really humble man as well.

‘It’s nice when you hear that about the top players.

‘Then he played against Poland, who were a well-oiled machine.

‘He played well in that one, too, and had a really good game.

‘If it wasn’t for Lewandowski, they would have got a positive result.