Why slight glance at National League South table would prove misleading as in-form Hawks prepare to host bottom-side Billericay

Hawks have been resurgent in recent weeks, collecting 14 points from a possible 18 available, leaving them as the division's leading form side over the past six matches.

Remarkably, after a run which had seen Doswell's side win just once in 12 league fixtures, they now find themselves in ninth position in the table and in with a chance of moving into the play-off places this weekend, with a solitary point separating themselves and seventh-placed Dulwich Hamlet.

Yet despite Billericay arriving as the division's bottom-side, their present form over the past six matches - which has seen them collect 13 points in that period - is only bettered by Hawks.

Hawks striker Stefan Payne has been struggling with a slight hamstring issue this week Picture: Dave Haines

And after watching his troops haul themselves back into play-off contention, Doswell does not want that hard work to go to waste - starting in front of what he hopes will be a large crowd with the Essex side's visit arriving on Non-League Day.

‘The players have done really well this past month to get themselves back in with a chance, there's still a lot of work to do - we haven't achieved anything yet - we're aware of that and there are four of five other teams who are fighting for the same thing. It just turns it into a nine-game season, really,’ said the Hawks boss.

‘That's how we're doing it first versus second (against Billericay). That's where it is in this current form, there's no way you treat them as being bottom of the table, it's definitely a first versus second situation.’

Doswell has credited the upsurge in his side's previously faltering form with the more consistent team selection available to him.

And the Hawks boss reckons the strike partnership between the trio of Stefan Payne and Manny Duku - arriving at the club last month - along with Alex Wall's positive performances of late following a season of struggles with injury and searching for form has proven another key catalyst to catapult them up the division.

Doswell added: ‘It coincides with players coming back and being in form (recent upsurge in results), which helps, and being able to pick a consistent team. We've said it all along that we needed that consistency of selection and we've now got it.

‘I think Manny Duks (Duku), Stefan (Payne) and Alex Wall as a front three has worked really well - Wally is obviously coming back from injury - and the two new signings.

‘Everyone has played well and we've given ourselves a real chance of making the play-offs.’

Josh Passley remains a doubt to feature against Billericay after missing last weekend's draw at Dartford with a chest infection.