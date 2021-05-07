Wicor Mill Royals on brink of clinching City of Portsmouth Sunday League title

The Watersedge keeper comes under pressure during his side's Division 3 double header with Cross Keys Athletic Reserves. Picture: Kevin Shipp

They need only a point from their last three games to be crowned champions, and that’s if second-placed Southsea United win their last five matches and overturn a goal difference of 30 between the two teams.

Russell Vince hit a hat-trick as Wicor Mill took another giant step towards the title with a 7-1 victory over Co-op Dragons. Liam Davies (2) and Luke James (2) also struck with Clayton Saunders replying.

Southsea endured mixed fortunes in their double header with Cosham Trades.

After losing the first fixture 4-2, Southsea hit back with an 8-0 success thanks to goals from Dave Gleeson (2), Bayley Whitcombe (2), Craig Lace, Aaron Behan, Jon Kercher and Greg Betts.

Luke Coles, Sam Rutter and Scott Shearman netted as Cross Keys Athletic Reserves beat Lakeside Refit 3-0 in their first game of a double header. But James Ford and Jamie Wilson struck as Refit triumphed 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

In Division 1, Milton Rovers leapfrogged over AFC Southdowns into top spot on goal difference after a 3-0 victory over North End Cosmos at Furze Lane.

Ashton Leigh, Michael Mallor and Ryan White were on target.

A Jake Daniels hat-trick helped Friends Fighting Cancer claim their first Division 2 points of the season. Jordan Hughes added two more in a 5-2 victory over AFC Portchester Reserves, who twice replied through Luke Musselwhite.

The bottom two clubs, Watersedge Park and Cross Keys Athletic, clashed in double banker in Division 3 with both teams sharing the points.

The first game saw Watersedge claimed a hard-fought 4-3 victory with Keys consolations arriving from Jack Spragg, Harry Hatherley and Stu Mitchell.

The second saw Hatherley (2) and Mitchell on target in a 3-0 victory.

Leaders Freehouse Reserves maintained their unbeaten run with narrow 2-1 and 3-2 victories over AFC Bedhampton Village.

Mauro Morais got both goals in the first game for Freehouse and Jordan Garner, Morais and Harry Leigh - the latter taking his tally for the season to 19 - on target in their second success.

Top scorer Zac Willett led the spree as Southsea United demolished Co-op Dragons to reach the semi-finals of the Portsmouth & District FA Trophy last night.

He struck four times in a 14-2 victory with hat-tricks coming from Jon Kercher and Aaron Behan.

Kieran Blackman, Fred Goldring, Greg Betts and Dave Gleeson also joined in the rout.