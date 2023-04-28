Wicor Mill’s quadruple dream ends with Portsmouth & District FA Victory Shield penalty shoot-out defeat

Wicor Mill celebrate after beating AC Copnor in the Buster Gordon Cup final at Westleigh Park. Picture by Kevin Shipp

After a 2-2 draw against Crofton Saints at Fareham Town’s Cams Alders, Wicor were beaten 5-4 on penalties.

Top scorer Bailey Steele took his seasonal tally to 26 goals with both goals for Wicor, who twice led.

Wicor were looking dominant until right-back Charlie Steele was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Crofton, top of the Gosport, Fareham and Solent Sunday League top flight with a 100 per cent record, bagged a second equaliser in stoppage time to force penalties.

Wicor went into the final having already won the City of Portsmouth Sunday League top flight title and the Buster Gordon Cup at Westleigh Park last weekend.

After a goalless opening half, they came from behind against second tier AC Copnor to win 5-1.

After Zak Goodyear put Copnor ahead, Wicor stormed back to win through a Lincoln Pepall hat-trick and goals from his younger brother Jake Pepall and Charlie Steele.

On May 7 Wicor take on Pelham Arms for a place in the Portsmouth Sunday League’s Challenge Cup final.

Saturn Royale won the Portsmouth & District FA Plate Trophy with a 7-3 victory against Gosport side White Horse Reserves at Cams Alders.

George Cartmell opened the scoring after just five minutes and the same player doubled the lead 15 minutes later after a fine solo run.

On the half hour Royale made it 3-0 when Karl Walsh scored with a long-range free kick that sailed over everyone and into the far corner of the net.

In the second half White Horse pulled a goal back early on but Saturn responded well and Louie Jeff headed in to make it 4-1.

George Barber tapped home after the keeper fumbled and it was 6-1 when Allan Shaw latched onto a great Seb King pass to lob home.

Shaw added a seventh 10 minutes from time, smashing home from 20 yards, before White Horse struck two more consolations.

In Division 2, a double header ended with AFC Tamworth taking over top spot, a point in front of Bedhampton.

Tamworth were beaten 1-0 by Seagull in the first of two games at Sevenoaks Road, Dan Sibley scoring the only goal.

The second game was another tight affair with Tamworth edging it 2-1 thanks to a Dan Hargreaves double, with Fred Goldring replying.

Seagull would take over top spot if they won their three games in hand.

With Cross Keys Athletic already crowned Division 4 champions, it was a bare minimum of players who took on AFC Bedhampton Village Reserves with player/manager Stephen Mitchell donning the keeper's gloves.

Bedhampton raced into a 3-0 lead through Josh Green and Tom Jackson (2) before Dale Marsh replied before half-time.

March scored his second after the break before Jackson completed his treble from the penalty spot to restore Bedhampton’s two-goal lead.

Green made it 5-2 before Keys set up a nervous finale, netting twice - Marsh completing his hat-trick, making it 25 goals for the season, and Connor Marriott also scoring.

Fleur De Lys’ final game before disbanding ended in a 7-1 loss to Cowplain, who scored through Luke O'Hare (2), Cameron Tomkins (2), Louis White (2) and Jeff Rean. Jacob Oldfield had the honour of notching Fleur’s last goal.

After a goalless first half, Al's Bar ended their season on a high with a 4-2 win over Emsworth Town Reserves. They led 4-0 through Harry Davies (2), David Newcombe and an own goal before the Oystermen struck twice.

AFC Farlington closed the gap on Division 5 leaders Pelham Arms to two points with a 6-1 win over AFC Eastney, who only had the bare 11 players. Goals came from Pete Smith (3), Jamie West, Clayton Saunders and Dan O'Donnell with Sam Rogers replying.