Widbrook United’s history-making Women’s FA Cup tie at Horndean College
Widbrook United create club history this weekend by playing in their first-ever Women’s FA Cup tie.
They welcome higher division Poole Town to Horndean Technical College for a second qualifying round tie on Sunday (2pm).
Widbrook usually play home games on a council pitch at Bartons Green in Havant, but have had to switch to the college in order to play in the FA Cup.
The Widbrook club was formed 40 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2006 that the ladies team was introduced.
Jacqui Turner - wife of Widbrook chairman Keith - was the first ladies team manager, and she continues in that role to this day.
Her daughter Jade Turner and goalkeeper Kerry Page have also been with the team throughout their 16-year existence.
Widbrook play in the top flight of the Hampshire Women’s League, with a reserve team playing in Division 3.
They switched their Division 1 game with AFC Portchester to Horndean College last Sunday, to give the team experience of playing on a 3G surface they had never previously set foot on.
Portchester won 6-0, thereby inflicting on Widbrook a second successive league loss following an opening day 5-3 defeat against Bursledon.
In other Women’s FA Cup ties this Sunday, Portchester host Badshot Lea and US Portsmouth welcome Eastleigh in the Community.
Moneyfields are one of 48 clubs who enter the tournament at the third qualifying round stage, with Portsmouth one of 24 clubs entering at the first round proper stage.