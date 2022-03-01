Jamie Wilson conceded 55 points per frame but still won his Peter Rook Cup match for Waterlooville C. Picture: Matt Huart (WPBSA).

The Rook Cup format is based on league handicaps where each player may receive or give a start.

Leagues are split into A, B, C and D divisions with the top two in each league progressing to the quarter finals.

DIVISION D

Craneswater Q, who claimed the Winter League Division 2 title, defeated the Post Office 7-5. Kev Harding put the posties ahead but braces for Matt Small and Tony Lee took their side past the winning post.

Waterlooville Bananas, fresh from winning the Division 3 winter title, defeated club rivals Xcels.

Steve Ball, Chris Potter and Dan Lee all won for the Bananas bunch with young Sam Laxton claiming a consolation brace.

It was a welcome back to Copnor E after their break from the Winter League, and they drew 6-6 with Alexandra Bowls.

Copnor’s Stacey Wearn won his two frames and it looked like that was going to be the difference, before last man Alan Freemantle salvaged a draw.

LEAGUE C

It was welcome to the league to Stoke Sharks after a long absence from the Portsmouth snooker scene.

It was a good night for them too as they defeated Portchester X 7-5 with wins for Ian Lewis and skipper Mike Hart. Neil Turp claimed a consolation double.

Broadoak Dandys, who have moved clubs, played out a see-saw 6-6 draw against Waterlooville D.

Waterlooville pair Bill Phillips and Keith Neil both claimed wins, while Brian Elsegood and Ioan Moon did likewise in reply.

Winter League top flight champions Waterlooville A are one of the teams with the biggest handicaps but still edged club rivals Ville C 7-5.

A team pair Jamie Wilson, who had to give a 55 start, and Phil Watson both won their games, but it went to the wire when Rob Derry Snr (C team) claimed victory. In a tense finish, the last game was drawn.

DIVISION B

Emsworth A defeated their B team 8-4 after the first three games were shared.

Shaun Toms, on a decent handicap, won his match and he was backed up by the experienced Nick Fegan.

Cowplain B continued their good winter form as they beat Broadoak Social Club 7-5.

James Curtis and Roy Steere triumphed for the winners with Graham Shervell collecting a consolation brace.

DIVISION A

Last man Gary Swatton clinched Cowplain Gas’ 7-5 success against Craneswater R by winning his match.

Neil Kirby and Terry Lees had earlier triumphed with Craneswater hitting back through Colin Sullivan and Chris Davies.

The Copnor derby ended in stalemate as A & E drew 6-6 with the D team.

Jon Sunderland Senior got his cue out again and rolled back the years with a victory.

Tony Simmons was given a handy 40-point start en route to impressing in his victory.