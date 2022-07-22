The football competition is currently in the quarter-finals, with England ladies qualifying for a place in the semi-final after a triumphant 2-1 win against Spain last night (July 20).

The Women’s Euro 2022 matches have taken place in England this year, with host cities including Milton Keynes, Brighton, London, Manchester, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton and Wigan.

England's Georgia Stanway scores her side's second goal against Spain during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter Final match.

As the Lionesses have made it to the semi-finals, many football fans have been questioning when the match will take place and how they can watch the game at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Women’s Euro semi-finals 2022:

When are the semi-finals?

The first Women’s Euro semi-final will take place on Tuesday, July 26.

The second semi-final will be held on Wednesday, July 27, with the teams yet to be announced.

Who could face England in the semi-final?

The Lionesses could face either Sweden or Belgium in their semi-final on July 26.

The two teams are due to play in their quarter-final match on July 22, when the winning team will make their way into the semi-finals.

How to watch the semi-final

The semi-final will air live on BBC One on July 26, with kick-off at 8pm at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane stadium.

The match will also be available to stream live on BBC iPlayer.

Are tickets still available for the semi-final?

Additional tickets for the first semi-final went live this morning following England’s win in the quarter-finals.

Tickets are available via the UEFA website where supporters will need to sign up to a free account in order to purchase tickets.

Ticket prices start at £15 for Category 3, and rise up to £25 for Category 2 and £40 for Category 1.

When purchasing the tickets, fans will need to use access code ENGLANDSF.

UEFA has stated that tickets are very limited for the event and they are expecting demand to be very high.

When is the Women's Euro 2022 final?