Wymering overcome first half red card for goalkeeper to trounce Portchester Rovers in the Mid-Solent League

Wymering (red) score against Portchester Rovers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

Mitrache was controversially red carded for handling outside his area with the score 1-1 at King George V.

Laurie McIntosh had cancelled out Ben Nightingale’s superb volleyed opener for Rovers when Wymering were reduced to 10 men.

Wymering boss Paul Critchett was adamant the ball had struck his keeper in the stomach, and after Dan Cunningham had taken over in goal Portchester took the lead shortly after through captain Ashton Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wymering (red) v Portchester Rovers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

But in a spirited fightback, Jamie Hayden levelled before half-time with sub Billy Smith (2) and Louis McGowan on target in the second period as Rovers slumped to a second league loss of 2021/22.

Critchett said: ‘It was never a sending off - the keeper never handballed it, it hit him in the stomach.

‘We managed to pull it out the bag.

‘Billy Smith signed for us before the game and popped in two goals.

Wymering (red) v Portchester Rovers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

‘Portchester are a good team and when we went 2-1 down I thought ‘here we go’.’

Rovers manager Chris Yoxall remarked: ‘You know what you're going to get against Wymering. Everyone knows it's going to be a physical, aggressive encounter.

‘It was never a sending off. Both sets of players said to the ref it was never a red card.

‘We were on top most of the game but in the second half we weren’t at the races and they came out with the bit between their teeth.”

Wymering (red) score against Portchester Rovers. Picture: Kevin Shipp

‘They’re a strong aggressive team but a few of my young lads cowered a bit in their shells.

“They came out second half and battered us.

Yoxall wasn’t at the game after having an operation on Saturday morning.

Robert Lyons and Church took charge in his absence

‘I was following it on Twitter and when I saw they (Wymering) went down to 10 I was absolutely convinced we’d go on and hammer them.’

Portchester face Burrfields this weekend while Wymering host Old Mill, whose first two MSL games have seen them thrashed by Harvest Reserves (8-2) and Meon Milton (7-0).