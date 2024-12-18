Youth footballers in Gosport sport new kit thanks to Bellway sponsorship

Young footballers from Gosport Borough Youth FC have new team kit thanks to local homebuilder Bellway. The company, which has plans to build new homes at Portside View in Gosport, has donated £675 to the club’s U13s Burgundy team to sponsor their new shirts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team manager David Day said: “When the players received their kits the smiles and delight on their faces were priceless.

“The players of U13 Burgundy needed new kit after outgrowing their previous kit which they had for three seasons. The team would like to thank Bellway for becoming their sponsor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosport Borough Youth FC has teams from U7 through to U18 as well as adult teams for men and women, with training and matches held at various venues in the area.

From back left: Simon Watson, Coach; Neal Standley, Club Chairman; David Day, U13 Burgundy Manager; and Graeme Cole, Bellway Wessex’s Sales Director, with the Gosport U13 Burgundy team wearing their new Bellway-sponsored kit

Sales Director for Bellway Wessex Graeme Cole said: “It’s so heartwarming to hear about the young players’ delight at their new kit.

“Having played in their old gear for three years, I’m sure they will be much happier and more comfortable in their brand-new Bellway sponsored strip. We wish them all the best for the rest of the season and hope being so well kitted out inspires them in their upcoming games.

“It’s important to us as a local homebuilder to build relationships with the local area and support worthwhile causes. Gosport Borough Youth FC does great work in the community helping the young players to improve their game, have fun and make new friends, so we were very happy to sponsor the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Gosport Borough Youth FC visit https://gosportboroughyouth.co.uk.

Bellway’s plans to build new homes off Haslar Road in Gosport were approved by the borough council’s regulatory board in June this year, subject to a planning agreement being finalised.

The housebuilder has proposed 58 homes, including 35 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 23 affordable apartments and houses. The plans also include a play area, new public open space with seating, and the planting of 50 new trees and wildflower grassland.