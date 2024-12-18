Youth footballers in Gosport sport new kit thanks to Bellway sponsorship
Team manager David Day said: “When the players received their kits the smiles and delight on their faces were priceless.
“The players of U13 Burgundy needed new kit after outgrowing their previous kit which they had for three seasons. The team would like to thank Bellway for becoming their sponsor.”
Gosport Borough Youth FC has teams from U7 through to U18 as well as adult teams for men and women, with training and matches held at various venues in the area.
Sales Director for Bellway Wessex Graeme Cole said: “It’s so heartwarming to hear about the young players’ delight at their new kit.
“Having played in their old gear for three years, I’m sure they will be much happier and more comfortable in their brand-new Bellway sponsored strip. We wish them all the best for the rest of the season and hope being so well kitted out inspires them in their upcoming games.
“It’s important to us as a local homebuilder to build relationships with the local area and support worthwhile causes. Gosport Borough Youth FC does great work in the community helping the young players to improve their game, have fun and make new friends, so we were very happy to sponsor the team.”
To find out more about Gosport Borough Youth FC visit https://gosportboroughyouth.co.uk.
Bellway’s plans to build new homes off Haslar Road in Gosport were approved by the borough council’s regulatory board in June this year, subject to a planning agreement being finalised.
The housebuilder has proposed 58 homes, including 35 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale and 23 affordable apartments and houses. The plans also include a play area, new public open space with seating, and the planting of 50 new trees and wildflower grassland.