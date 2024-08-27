Freya Kemp and Georgia Adams included in England squad to tour Ireland in September

Vipers stars Freya Kemp and Georgia Adams have been named in England Women’s squads to tour Ireland next month.

Vipers stars Freya Kemp and Georgia Adams have been named in England Women's squads to tour Ireland next month. All-rounder Kemp, who has 21 international caps to her name, is included in the ODI squad having made a return to bowling earlier this summer. Southern Vipers captain Adams is named in an England squad for the first time, as she will tour for the IT20 leg starting on 7 September. Kemp's last ODI came against India at Lord's in 2022 before a stress fracture meant she couldn't bowl for an extended period of time, with a further injury setback again pushing back her return as a specialist all-rounder. She returned to bowling against Western Storm in June, where she took 1-12 from five overs in Southern Vipers' seven-wicket win, before picking up four wickets in three IT20s against New Zealand. Adams meanwhile is Southern Vipers' all-time leading run scorer with 2,711 runs to her name from 90 matches, and has taken 87 wickets with her off spin including season-best figures of 3-17 against Western Storm. In the T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup, Adams has scored 822 runs at an average of 30.44 and taken 24 wickets in 33 matches. The group will be captained by Thunder's Kate Cross across both the IT20 and ODI series. Jonathan Finch, Director of England Women's Cricket, said: "Following a busy period we are looking forward to finishing off our summer with the tour to Ireland. "The squad has an exciting mix of experienced international players, those that are returning to a squad having played previously and those yet to take their first steps on the international stage. This is a strong squad made up of many players that have grown from being part of a strengthening domestic game. "The growing complexity and challenges of managing year-round playing calendars for our international players presents an opportunity for those that have been pushing for selection to be challenged on the international stage. "Ireland Women are coming off the back of a significant series win against Sri Lanka and this, mixed with playing away from home, will pose a significant challenge. "It's always a special moment to see players make their debut and seven could do so on this tour." Southern Vipers continue their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy title defence, with three further group stage matches on 30 August (Central Sparks, Visit Worcestershire New Road), 4 September (Northern Diamonds, Headingley), and 7 September (Sunrisers, Utilita Bowl). The Vipers, the most successful regional team in the country, currently sit top of the table and are in contention to host a home semi-final on Saturday 14 September. The team contains several international and Hundred stars, including Southern Brave captain Georgia Adams, Northern Superchargers' Linsey Smith, Welsh Fire's Freya Davies, London Spirit's Charlie Dean, and more.