Hampshire coach wins national accolade for inclusive sessions

Lucy Tillotson, from Fareham, has won the national Inspired to Play award at the 2024 Cricket Collective Awards.

The awards, organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board, are a nationwide celebration of cricket volunteers. County boards began submitting nominations in the summer before an expert panel voted for the national winners during the off-season.

Fifteen awards were given out in total including Hampshire Cricket Board’s Tillotson. She won the national Inspired to Play award which recognises individuals and organisations that go above and beyond to open the game up to new audiences.

For the past few years, Tillotson has managed and coached an all-female disability group known as the Adders. Under her tutelage, the group now have regular sessions, with participants travelling from across the county to be involved.

Lucy with her award certificate and some of her players.

She also works in a Special Educational Needs school, providing cricket sessions to the students which led to the school’s team making the final of Hampshire’s SEN competition and coaches at the Fareham Lord’s Taverners Super 1s hub, delivering inclusive sessions for players of all abilities.

Hampshire Cricket Board’s Disability Cricket Officer, Michael Powell, said: “This award is thoroughly deserved. Lucy has made such a positive impact within our Adders Lords Taverners Super 1s programme. The rapport she has built within the group means that these girls have a programme where they feel they belong.

“Lucy's passion for cricket as a sport is clear for all to see, this award is recognition of her drive to open up the sport, showing cricket can truly be a game for everyone."

The county saw further success with Bob Selley, of Sparsholt Cricket Club, being highly commended in the Tackling Climate Change category for his sustainability initiatives at the club. Sparsholt now boast solar panels, an EV charging point and a robotic mower. In addition, secured three major grants for the club, including the installation of a recycled plastic social area.

The final Hampshire success was Will Millard, who was highly commended in the Coach of the Year category for his junior coaching at Sway CC since 2016. Among his achievements, Millard has established new teams and has increased access to cricket in the local village and surrounding areas. Will also has helped raise £49,000 for new nets and increased local sponsorship revenue by approximately 300%.

To read more about Hampshire Cricket Board’s work, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/