Hampshire Cricket Board hosts Community Iftar event
The Hampshire Cricket Board delivers the successful Lord’s Taverners Wicketz Programme in various areas of Southampton, including St Mary’s and Shirley. For the third consecutive year, the programme has celebrated its diversity and strong community connections by hosting an Iftar, the fast-breaking meal during the month of Ramadan.
Attendees of all ages, faiths, and genders participated in sports and activities before coming together to share a meal. The Southampton Wicketz programme provides free-to-access cricket opportunities for children and young people aged 8-19, offering year-round community sessions.
Alongside free soft-ball cricket sessions, the programme also provides match-play and hard-ball opportunities, ensuring continued engagement and development for participants throughout the year.
Dani Ransley, Wicketz Development Officer, said:"This event is always a great way to bring together people from all different backgrounds to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, which is observed by many of the local community. It was great to see so many families in attendance, enjoying the activities on offer as well as the wonderful food.
“I really enjoy the opportunity it presents to connect with members of the community, many of whom are part of our Wicketz programme. We look forward to future events."
To find out more about Wicketz, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket-board/community-cricket/wicketz/