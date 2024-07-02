Hampshire cricket club shortlisted for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire cricket club has been nominated for a national award.

Sarisbury Athletic CC has made the shortlist for the Voneus village Cup community Legends award, which recognises the work of cricket clubs in serving the communities they represent on the pitch.

In being shortlisted, Sarisbury Athletic demonstrated their value as pillars of their community, as well as showing commitment to the future, inclusion and sustainability.

The Community Legends competition is open to contestants in the annual Voneus Village Cup, which is administered by The Cricketer magazine and sponsored by rural broadband provider Voneus.

Initiatives run by the club include #opentoall, a huge social media campaign and cheap flyer drop to over 500 homes locally to simply say ‘hello!’, which led to the club being granted a full premises license to throw open the doors of its clubhouse all year round.

Social secretary Mike Poyner said: "Everyone was invited to enjoy our clubhouse and its bar. Led by an army of volunteer bar staff we opened throughout the year and since late 2020 it has increased social membership from 20 to 200, bar turnover from £18k to £101k in 2023.

"All of that profit - roughly 40% after stock, we keep the prices low - goes back into developing the club, its facilities and coaching/equipment.

"Its true success however, is seeing the sheer amount of members, non-members, the local community, children who now experience the club on a weekly basis. It changed the clubs atmosphere overnight.

"Most importantly it changed the clubs focus moving forward. The club became 100% inclusive and now boasts more sponsors, junior sides, a new ladies softball team and much much more. Without #opentoall, the club would not be where it is today."

Other initiatives run by the club include the SACC Kit Exchange, which makes kit affordable for younger players, while of of the club's members recently launched NotOut* - a mental health charity.

Discussing the nomination, Mike added: "Sarisbury Athletic are truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Voneus Village Cup Community Legends Award.

"The tireless effort of all of our volunteers, club members and the local community is a testament to the community spirit we have been privileged to build over the last few years.

"This shortlisting is a testament to all of their efforts.

"Thank you to The Cricketer and to the Voneus Village Cup for shortlisting us.

"This is a moment to be proud of our achievements and we will certainly raise a glass."