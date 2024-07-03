Hampshire Cricket host Urban Tri-series day to celebrate programmes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Urban Tri-series brings together all of Hampshire Cricket Board’s ‘urban’ cricket programmes to compete against one another in a Hundred ball format.

The event, that took place on 26 June, saw three under 16 boys’ teams representing Southampton Wicketz, MCCF Hubs and the inner-city Hawks Academy in competition with each other.

These programmes offer free and accessible cricket sessions, training and matches for a range of young people across the city of Southampton.

All three teams won one game each, with real talent and spirit amongst the participants, who got the opportunity to showcase their skill.

Wicketz is a Lord’s Taverners funded programme that offers free to access cricket to young people, aged 8-19, living in deprived areas.

In Southampton, Wicketz is now in its sixth year with eight weekly sessions currently on offer. Several young people involved in the scheme have made the step into club cricket at Hampshire.

Sam Moss, Urban Cricket Development Manager at Hampshire, said: “The Urban Tri-series was a great success. Seeing all these wonderful programmes come together in a showcase day really highlighted the work we’re doing, but also the genuine talent and ability that exists in these areas.”