Hampshire squad set for T20 finals day

An in-form Hampshire Hawks are set to make their way up to the Midlands in a bid to make history in the 2025 Vitality Blast Finals Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hawks firmed up their place in a record 11th T20 finals day, defeating Durham in the quarter finals, marking their impressive ninth away victory in the competitions quarter-final stage.

The side is one of the most successful teams in the T20 format in the UK, boasting the joint most wins in the competition, and looking to take home to coveted title for a record fourth time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finals Day takes place on Saturday 13 September at Edgbaston, with Hampshire Hawks taking on Northamptonshire Steelbacks, while Lancashire Lightning face Somerset in the other semi-final.

Hampshire winning their quarter final against Durham

Hampshire’s squad will be boosted with the return of some key players, with England international Sonny Baker back in the side. In this year’s Vitality Blast, Baker claimed eight wickets in six games, with a best of 4-20 coming against Glamorgan at Utilita Bowl, before joining up with the England white ball squad.

Hoping to maintain his batting form for Hampshire this year is Australian Chris Lynn, who will stay with the side for Finals Day. Lynn recorded a batting score of 51 in the quarter-final against Durham.

South African Bjorn Fortuin has extended his Hampshire stay, and will provide a spin bowling replacement for Liam Dawson, who is unavailable for Finals Day due to his England selection, while Hilton Cartwright is also unavailable for Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain James Vince will captain the side for the final time since his return to the Hampshire set-up. Vince, who is the competition’s all-time leading run scorer has represented Hampshire in all 11 Finals Days to date.

Talking to TalkSport ahead of Finals Day, Vince said: “Finals Day for county cricketers is the best day in the calendar by a country mile. The atmosphere, and everything about the day, is quality. When you get through the group stages of the Blast, which seemed to go on for an eternity this year and then you wait a month or so to play a quarter-final, it then hits you again as to what you’re playing for and the opportunity to be a part of that day.”