Hampshire Women qualify for final on home soil

Georgia Adams led Hampshire to a semi-final win against Surrey in the Women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup, which sets up a potential One-Day Cup double for the club with the men’s and women’s sides now in their respective finals, just one day apart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women’s final will be hosted at Utilita Bowl on Sunday 21 September, adding to the desire for Hampshire to progress and host a final on home soil. They faced strong opposition in the form of this year’s Vitality Blast winners, Surrey, but Hampshire delivered a resolute performance to progress.

Captain Georgia Adams took the headlines with the bat with an unbeaten 107 runs from 101 balls, backed up by a half-century from Freya Kemp and Mary Taylor’s 60 not-out that buoyed Hampshire to chase down Surrey’s 287 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams’ side are chasing their first piece of silverware following the rebrand from Southern Vipers to Hampshire. Under the Vipers name, she led the side to three Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophies.

Georgia Adams

Speaking after the game, Adams said: “We had so much success with the Southern Vipers but having the opportunity to get some silverware for Hampshire would be incredible.

“The team has gone through a bit of a transition. We lost our head coach at the start of the season and have a load of younger players who have put in shifts throughout the season.”

The women’s side will face Lancashire Thunder on Sunday 21 September at Utilita Bowl in the Women’s Metro Bank One-Day Cup, with the men taking on Worcestershire Rapids on Saturday 20 September in Nottingham.

To buy tickets for the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup Final at Utilita Bowl, visit: https://www.utilitabowl.com/cricket/tickets/