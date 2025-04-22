Hampshire’s Liam Dawson named among Wisden Cricketers of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Dawson has been included in the 2025 Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year following a strong county season for Hampshire.

The spin-bowling all-rounder took 71 wickets across all formats in 2024 and scored 1,280 runs. Dawson averaged 60 runs per innings with the bat and 25 runs per wicket with the ball in the first-class format, as the club came close to winning the County Championship title.

He becomes the first Hampshire player to win the award since Kevin Pietersen in 2006 and joins the likes of Malcolm Marshall, Gordon Greenidge and Robin Smith on the list.

His season-long excellence also resulted in him being named the PCA Men’s Player of the Year award, the first domestic player to win this award since 2018.

Vince celebrates a 100.

He becomes the club’s 17th recipient of the award, which is one of the sport’s most coveted accolades, having first been awarded in 1889.

Speaking after the draw with Somerset, Dawson said: “To see some of the names in years gone by and to be on that list is a huge honour. It’s something I never really expected to do in my career, but to be one of those now is very, very pleasing.

“There are some exceptional players in there, probably a lot better cricketers than me, I’m honoured to be part of a very exclusive list.”

Dawson is relishing the challenge to try and replicate his form this year. He said: “I know it's going to be hard to do that again, but I’m obviously very driven to do that and hopefully I can get near those numbers once more.

“I don’t find that to be more pressure. Anything below that could be a little bit frustrating, but I'll be striving to do exactly what I've done last year and the year before.”

The players are chosen by the Wisden editor and are based on performances throughout the English summer and can only be won once in a player’s career.

The other four winners this year were Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, Sophie Ecclestone and Dan Worrall, the first time all five have been England-qualified since 2005.

