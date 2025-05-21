Hampshire's Sonny Baker and Eddie Jack named in England Lions Squad

Hampshire Fast-bowler, Sonny Baker and all-rounder, Eddie Jack, have been included in a 15-player England Lions squad set to face India A in two four-day matches in late-May and early-June.

Baker has been turning heads across the county game, bowling with searing pace, in his first full season at Hampshire. He claimed a first-class five-for for the first time against Surrey in April and has claimed 11 victims in 4 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jack, impressed with the ball last week, as a youthful County Select XI beat Zimbabwe, in Leicester. Jack picked up five wickets including the prized scalps of Zimbabwe captain, Craig Ervine, and star batter, Sean Williams.

Somerset’s James Rew will captain the Lions for the first time with the opening match at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from Friday 30 May. The second match will be staged at the County Ground in Northampton from Friday 6 June.

Sonny Baker

England Lions squad:

James Rew (Somerset), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Tom Haines (Sussex), George Hill (Yorkshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Chirs Woakes (Warwickshire)

ECB Performance Director for Men’s Cricket, Ed Barney said: “This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England’s future needs.”

The England Lions squad also includes former Hampshire academy graduate Ajeet Singh Dale, who now plays at Gloucestershire.

England Lions players will be unavailable for the early rounds of the Vitality Blast, which begins for Hampshire Hawks on Friday 30th May with a Double Header at Utilita Bowl against Essex.