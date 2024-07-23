Havant MP Alan Mak and Hayling Olympic gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre MBE launch Olympic e-magazine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Havant MP Alan Mak and Hayling Olympic gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre MBE have joined forces to launch a special Olympic e-magazine as the nation gets ready to cheer on Team GB in Paris.

It features a big interview in which sailing star Eilidh talks about her memories of winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Games and her post-retirement life off the water. She and Alan also chat about the power of sport to inspire.

The e-magazine includes an Olympic events guide that picks out highlights to watch, including Hayling sailor James Peters who will be competing with Fynn Sterritt in the Men’s Skiff (49er) class.

There are also details of local sports clubs and how you can get involved, plus Alan looks back on a memorable day when he was given the honour of carrying the Olympic Torch ahead of the London Games in 2012.

There’s also an article about school breakfast clubs that are helping to ensure local children are fuelled for learning.

Alan said: "I really hope the Games encourage local people to get active and enjoy the benefits of sport and exercise. I'm sure everybody in the Havant Constituency sends their best wishes to Hayling's James Peters and will be cheering him on as he aims to emulate Eilidh's success and bring home gold."

He added: "I hope everyone enjoys reading the e-magazine and gets behind Team GB as all our athletes aim for Olympic glory in Paris!"

Eilidh McIntyre MBE said: "The Olympics are the pinnacle of sport and I hope everyone will join me and Alan to cheer on Team GB and read the e-magazine to see how they can get involved in sport locally.

"Winning gold in Tokyo was an amazing experience and it would be great to see people from our area being inspired by the Olympics."