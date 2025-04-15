Havant MP Alan Mak continues support for Havant Rugby Club at end-of-season President's Lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Havant MP Alan Mak has continued his support for Havant Rugby Club by attending the end-of-season President's Lunch and presenting an award.

Mr Mak, who is the Club's Vice President, made a short speech and also gave the Volunteer of the Month award to 2nd XV head coach Joe Moore.

The team, known as the Dolphins, achieved the perfect season by winning all 22 games with the highest points tally in the country and have secured promotion to Regional 2 South Central - the sixth tier of English rugby.

As well as being head coach with all that entails, Joe has also built a relationship with University of Portsmouth that has brought huge benefits to the club - and his dedication extended to naming himself as a replacement three times this season and then scoring in each game when he came off the bench.

Vice President Alan Mak speaks at Havant Rugby Club's President's Lunch

Meanwhile the 1st XV under head coach Will Knight retained their National League 2 East position and tier four status as Hampshire's highest-ranked team with two games to spare after being promoted the previous season.

The President's Lunch took place before the 1st XV's victorious final home league game v Colchester and brought the whole club together, from Honorary Life Members and Vice Presidents to sponsors, players, coaches, patrons and volunteers, to celebrate their contributions and the achievements of the past 12 months.

It also saluted the backing of supporters who provide the Havant roar home and away.

Mr Mak said: "I'm very proud to be Vice President of Havant Rugby Club and it was a pleasure to attend the traditional end-of-season President's Lunch again and help to celebrate all that is good about the Club.

"It's been quite a season, with the 1st XV retaining National League status and the Dolphins winning every match to dominate their league, plus the Women's 1st XV lying in second position with one game to go in their league - and the Club fielding three women's sides this season.

"It's also brilliant to see how the Club provides rugby for more than 600 children aged 6-16 and is playing such an important role in the local community, encouraging young people to be active and enjoy sport."