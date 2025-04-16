Havant MP Alan Mak opens Bedhampton Bowling Club’s new playing surface and bowls the first bowl
He was welcomed by Secretary Philip Gardner and President Dave McIntosh to a special celebration afternoon to mark the completion of the new all-weather surface.
Mr Mak chatted to members, heard about expansion plans for the club and took to the green to have a go himself.
Bedhampton Bowling Club was founded in 1984 and members originally played on a grass green.
But in 2012 it was converted to an all-weather artificial surface as this enables the club to have bowling all year round and fewer cancelled matches due to the weather.
Now that surface has been removed and replaced with a new version that will be used for league matches and friendlies, plus club roll-ups and competitions.
The club at Bidbury Mead also has a clubhouse with catering and a programme of social events.
Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed visiting Bedhampton Bowling Club, opening the new playing surface and having a go myself. It was good fun, although I don't think I'll be challenging the club's top players any time soon!
"It's a great community club and I wish members all the best for the season."