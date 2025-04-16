Havant MP Alan Mak opens Bedhampton Bowling Club’s new playing surface and bowls the first bowl

By Alan Mak
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Havant MP Alan Mak bowled the first bowl as he officially opened a new playing surface at Bedhampton Bowling Club.

He was welcomed by Secretary Philip Gardner and President Dave McIntosh to a special celebration afternoon to mark the completion of the new all-weather surface.

Mr Mak chatted to members, heard about expansion plans for the club and took to the green to have a go himself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bedhampton Bowling Club was founded in 1984 and members originally played on a grass green.

Alan Mak MP with Bedhampton Bowling Club membersAlan Mak MP with Bedhampton Bowling Club members
Alan Mak MP with Bedhampton Bowling Club members

But in 2012 it was converted to an all-weather artificial surface as this enables the club to have bowling all year round and fewer cancelled matches due to the weather.

Now that surface has been removed and replaced with a new version that will be used for league matches and friendlies, plus club roll-ups and competitions.

The club at Bidbury Mead also has a clubhouse with catering and a programme of social events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Mak said: "I enjoyed visiting Bedhampton Bowling Club, opening the new playing surface and having a go myself. It was good fun, although I don't think I'll be challenging the club's top players any time soon!

"It's a great community club and I wish members all the best for the season."

Related topics:Alan MakHavant
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice